Jessica Simpson stunned in a leather jacket. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Jessica Simpson knows how to make any shot look amazing.

The former reality TV personality may not be celebrating summer anymore, but her fall looks are still hot.

She shared a headshot of her in full glam, wearing a chunky green neckless over an unbuttoned top and leather jacket.

It was clearly a hot look for Jessica, who reshared it.

Jessica has kept busy with her clothing line, recently showing off some fabulous looks. There’s also a show in the works that is based on her memoir.

With all of the exciting upcoming things, Jessica showing off a gorgeous photo was just the icing on the cake.

Jessica Simpson shows off a chic look

Jessica Simpson shared a photo on her Instagram Story that looked super hot.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The beautiful blonde wore dark eye makeup, highlighting her brown eyes.

She wore a chunky green and gold necklace that fell to her bustline.

Even though it is well past Labor Day, Jessica wore a white shirt with a very low-cut neckline.

A black leather jacket completed the look.

Jessica Simpson is known for her hot looks

After her 100-pound weight loss, Jessica Simpson has no qualms about showing off her fit physique.

Whether it’s showing off in a bikini or some new boots, the songstress knows how to garner the attention of her followers.

She is a jack of all trades, singing, acting, and writing. Jessica also runs her own company, and it’s pretty successful for adults and children.

Add mom to that list, too. Jessica is a busy woman and continues to run around for appearances and shows. She even recently did a meet and greet with her fans.

Now that her memoir is being adapted into a series, there’s even more work for her to do. It’ll star John Stamos and Katelyn Tarver, which leads to speculation it will be a big deal.

Jessica has lived a chaotic life in the spotlight. From her early career as a pop star, her marriage to Nick Lachey, to her gaining weight and being all over the tabloids, it’s been a lot for her.

Sharing photos of herself when she looks good likely helps to boost her self-esteem. Jessica has lived a lot over the last three decades and is still going with grace and happiness.

Showing off her new glam photo was a treat for fans and followers, especially with the dark makeup that matched her black leather jacket.