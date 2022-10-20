Jessica Simpson knows how to make any shot look amazing.
The former reality TV personality may not be celebrating summer anymore, but her fall looks are still hot.
She shared a headshot of her in full glam, wearing a chunky green neckless over an unbuttoned top and leather jacket.
It was clearly a hot look for Jessica, who reshared it.
Jessica has kept busy with her clothing line, recently showing off some fabulous looks. There’s also a show in the works that is based on her memoir.
With all of the exciting upcoming things, Jessica showing off a gorgeous photo was just the icing on the cake.
Jessica Simpson shows off a chic look
Jessica Simpson shared a photo on her Instagram Story that looked super hot.
The beautiful blonde wore dark eye makeup, highlighting her brown eyes.
She wore a chunky green and gold necklace that fell to her bustline.
Even though it is well past Labor Day, Jessica wore a white shirt with a very low-cut neckline.
A black leather jacket completed the look.
Jessica Simpson is known for her hot looks
After her 100-pound weight loss, Jessica Simpson has no qualms about showing off her fit physique.
Whether it’s showing off in a bikini or some new boots, the songstress knows how to garner the attention of her followers.
She is a jack of all trades, singing, acting, and writing. Jessica also runs her own company, and it’s pretty successful for adults and children.
Add mom to that list, too. Jessica is a busy woman and continues to run around for appearances and shows. She even recently did a meet and greet with her fans.
Now that her memoir is being adapted into a series, there’s even more work for her to do. It’ll star John Stamos and Katelyn Tarver, which leads to speculation it will be a big deal.
Jessica has lived a chaotic life in the spotlight. From her early career as a pop star, her marriage to Nick Lachey, to her gaining weight and being all over the tabloids, it’s been a lot for her.
Sharing photos of herself when she looks good likely helps to boost her self-esteem. Jessica has lived a lot over the last three decades and is still going with grace and happiness.
Showing off her new glam photo was a treat for fans and followers, especially with the dark makeup that matched her black leather jacket.