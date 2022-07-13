Jessica Simpson stuns in braless birthday dress

Jessica Simpson poses smiling Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson looked smoking hot as she ushered in her 42nd birthday this year.

The fashion mogul and best-selling author made headlines on July 10 for sharing bikini-clad lake photos from the Fourth of July, but she waited a few days to share her actual birthday shots.

Jessica Simpson stuns turning 42 in slinky black dress

The mom of three, who penned herself a 42nd birthday letter, updated her Instagram to show off her birthday look this week, posting for her 6.1 million followers and with one sexy look.

Highlighting the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, Jessica wowed the camera with an amateur-taken shot, posing at night and on a stone path backed by lawns and distant lit-up greenery.

Showing off her tiny waist, Jessica sizzled in a strappy and low-cut black dress with a cut-out side panel. Going braless, the blonde added in strappy high heels, plus chic bracelet jewelry and pendant earrings, also posing with her hands on her hips.

Long, crimped, and bleach blonde hair completed the wowing ensemble.

Taking to her caption, the Open Book author opened: “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart. I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE.”

“I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok ✨42✨ time to Rock’ n’ Roll,” Simpson added.

Jessica Simpson wows in bikini after 100-pound weight loss

Jessica got her summer game on early this year, posting sizzling bikini selfies back in April as she enjoyed a vacation to Mexico. The actress, who dropped 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming her third child three years ago, looked super trim in her bikini and heels. “Adios Cabo San Lucas,” she wrote while pouting in shades and a hat.

Jessica’s Instagram following is on the up, as it the celebrity following. The star is kept tabs on by singer Gwen Stefani, socialite Paris Hilton, Sports Illustrated bombshell Christie Brinkley, plus sitcom star Kaley Cuoco.