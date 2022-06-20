Jessica Simpson stuns in bikini for Father’s Day pool party

Jessica Simpson poses smiling Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson was bikini game strong as she celebrated Father’s Day from her pool this year.

The 41-year-old actress and fashion mogul made sure to celebrate dads on June 19, although she waited until Monday to let her fans in on the action.

Jessica Simpson celebrates Father’s Day with pool party

Posting to Instagram and via her stories today, the Dukes of Hazzard star shared her luxurious L.A. mansion pool, but the photo was more about who was in it.

Jessica was on the far left as she, her husband Eric Decker, and the couple’s three kids all chilled or splashed about the shallow end.

Jessica was flaunting the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019 as she sizzled in a skimpy ruched bikini in pink and yellow. The Jessica Simpson Style founder smiled from behind cat-eye shades, with a shirtless Eric entertaining kids Ace, Maxwell, and Birdie Mae with a large blue floatie.

“Father’s Day Pool Day,” Jessica captioned the happy shot.

Jessica Simpson and family in the pool. Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica also marked Father’s Day via a permanent post, here stunning fans with a sun-kissed and zero makeup selfie as she smiled and wrote:

“Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there. Yesterday was a beautiful Father’s Day celebrating my personal favorites @ericjohnsonalrighhhht @joesimpsonphoto and @ringoindover. Each of you have created, molded, shaped, and supported us and that makes my heart burst and my smile very real.” Continuing, the clothing designer said:

Sign up for our newsletter!



“I love y’all. The kids admire, appreciate, love and adore y’all. There is no greater gift in the world to our families. I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood #BLESSED.”

Jessica Simpson loves watching the kids ‘grow’

Jessica has found happiness after years of instability, addiction, plus her failed marriage to Nick Lachey. Speaking to ET back in 2018, Jessica gushed over being a mother, stating: “The fact that people think I’m doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment.”

“The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There’s just nothing like the innocence of a child,” she added.

Jessica now involves eldest daughter Maxwell in her entrepreneurial endeavors – Maxwell designs bed linens for the homeware range at Jessica Simpson Style. Jessica began dating former NFL player Eric in 2010. They tied the knot in 2014. Youngest Birdie Mae was born in 2019.