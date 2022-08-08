Jessica Simpson stuns in a crop top with irresistible offer

Jessica Simpson shared a new photo while wearing a striped tank. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is showing off her stunning figure in a skintight top as she gives fans an offer that’s almost too good to resist.

The fashion mogul, 42, continues to prove her role as the best brand ambassador around as she promotes her Jessica Simpson Style label. A new weekend photo showed off another ensemble to broaden the range, plus the chance for her followers to snag 50% off.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Jessica shared a bombshell shot as she posed standing in form-fitting jeans and a low-cut, strappy top.

Opting for ’70s vibes with her bootcut and ripped denim, the Dukes of Hazzard star added in knitted stripes via her slightly cropped top, while also going colorful with a necklace and adding in gold hoop earrings.

Jessica posed with her long blonde hair down and slightly curled as she wore heavy bronzer and rocked a frosted lip.

“50% off all denim,” fans were told.

Jessica had also added height to her frame via her beloved heeled wedges. The star’s brand is currently enjoying success via an expansive shoe line, one that has widened its inventory to include bridal footwear.

Jessica Simpson says people are surprised they like her stuff

While speaking to CBS in 2017, Jessica revealed, “People are shocked that they like my brand,” adding, “Maybe ’cause it’s not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea.”

Much like reality star Khloe Kardashian, Jessica also strives to make her clothing line size-inclusive, despite making previous headlines for dropping 100 pounds.

“It’s very important for me to let every woman feel included,” she added. “Like, every person needs to feel included. If I make a shirt, I’m gonna make sure every size is available. Because I have been every size, trust me.”

Jessica Simpson reveals why people buy her clothes

Jessica has also previously opened up about what she brings to the table as a fashion designer.

“People buy my clothes because I’m good at listening to what they want and need. I want to make clothes that flatter all silhouettes. The Jessica Simpson Collection is not geared toward one person. I can look at somebody and I know how they want to dress — and not necessarily to look like me,” she told WWD.

Other celebrities with their own apparel brands include moguls Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, plus country singer Jessie James Decker.