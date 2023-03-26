Jessica Simpson is ready for winter to come to an end so she can welcome the spring season in style.

The fashion mogul recently unveiled her springtime favorites from her Jessica Simpson line, and her choices didn’t disappoint.

Stepping into the spring season is proving to be a good time for the mother of three who recently celebrated her youngest child’s birthday.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Jesscia’s youngest daughter, Birdie Mae, whom she shares with her husband, Eric Johnson, turned four earlier this week.

For those festivities, Jessica threw her style back to an early 2000s staple with a bright purple, fur-lined jacket.

Although she looked stunning for the birthday festivities, Jessica went in a different direction for her spring recommendations in a recent social media share.

Jessica Simpson shares her spring style recommendations while sporting an all-denim look

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jessica modeled a gorgeous all-denim look to promote her “spring must-haves” from her own Jessica Simpson fashion line.

For the share, Jessica took herself out into the countryside as she posed in her denim attire.

The petite beauty stood on a dirt road and popped a hip. She wore a long-sleeve denim jacket on top and a pair of flare jeans that featured a split detail along the seam at the bottom. The slit in the bottom of the jeans gave a peek at Jessica’s bright orange platform-heeled sandals.

For accessories, Jessica added a variety of bold statement rings to her fingers, including a gold hand chain. She completed the outfit with a turquoise and silver link belt around her waist.

Jessica Simpson models pieces from her line as she promotes her “spring must-haves.” Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica’s bright blonde hair was styled perfectly and was parted down the middle as beachy waves cascaded down her shoulders and past her chest.

Also included in the post was a link to Jessica’s website, where followers could see her spring shoe selections.

Jessica partners with EMFACE to keep her skin glowing

Jessica can often be found modeling for her fashion line. To keep herself camera-ready, Jessica focuses not only on her physical fitness but also ensures she takes care of her skin.

Part of her skincare routine includes partnering with EMFACE to help eliminate wrinkles.

According to their website, EMFACE “is a revolution in facial treatments” that uses energy to affect skin and muscles in the face.

“The end result is less wrinkles and more lift naturally without needles,” the website boasts.

In a sponsored post with the company, Jessica shared a video clip from her recent procedure with her 6.2 million followers.

“Thank you @Emface for these camera ready results! #Emface,” her caption read, in part.

This isn’t the first post Jessica has made to shout out EMFACE. In a previous post, shared back in October 2022, Jessica shared a similar behind-the-scenes glimpse at the procedure.

“Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney,” she wrote at the time.