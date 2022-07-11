Jessica Simpson sizzles in red bikini for ‘lake life,’ gets backlash from fans

Jessica Simpson continued to flaunt her recent weight loss as she proudly displayed her physique in a red bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide



Jessica Simpson continued to flaunt her impressive weight loss as she shared some summery pics on social media this weekend.

Putting her tiny figure on display in a showy red bikini while on vacation with her three kids and her husband Eric Johnson, Jessica sizzled in a red two-piece while relaxing and squeezing in some water play.

Jessica Simpson heated things up in a bikini for ‘lake life’ fun

Sharing a series of shots from the family trip to her home state of Texas, Jessica looked trimmer than ever as she posed next to her daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, and her son Ace, 9, as well as getting in some couple snaps with Eric.

Looking red-hot in her fire-engine-hued bikini top, Jessica could be seen leaning back to soak up the sun’s rays while wearing oversized white shades on her eyes and a fun, red, twisted bandana headband across the top of her otherwise-loose hair.

Throwing in summer-infused pics of Ace and Max holding hands as they prepared to jump into the cool-looking lake water and little Birdie smiling with her parents and napping in Eric’s lap, Jessica also ensured that her fan base got the views they really wanted, putting up one pic of just herself in her bikini.

With her oiled-up legs bent in front of her and her upper body leaning forward so that her arms rested on her knees, Jessica put her bust out there for all to see as she gave a huge smile to the camera while holding what appeared to be a lip gloss tube.

Fans gave Jessica some harsh feedback about her looks

While the photos, captioned “The lake life,” showed Jessica’s fun-filled vacation and revealed her ever-shrinking figure, many fans of the star were unhappy with the singer.

Taking to her Instagram comments, followers largely decried the series, namely pointing out Jessica’s rail-thin physique while voicing either their concern or disdain for her new look.

“I hope someone helps you get the help you need. These pictures make me so sad:(” wrote one upset fan, presumably about Jessica’s drastic weight loss.

“She looks so different to me. Maybe because of no makeup 🤷‍♀️” another fan questioned about the series, while one more person got right to the point and said, “Do they have burgers there 🍔,” making a quip about her skinny look.

Another fan got heated about Jessica possibly photoshopping her solo pic, saying, “The photoshop job on the fourth pic 😳😳😳😳,” while two others remarked that her lips looked like they had gotten too much work done, adding “Her poor lips” and “That upper lip tho….”

Despite what her fans might think of her now, Jessica has proven that she remains one of the most talked-about celebrities out there as she continues to take charge of her clothing line and get back in touch with her musical roots.