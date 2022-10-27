Jessica Simpson showed off her toned legs in a printed dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Wire

Jessica Simpson is gearing up for fall, and her fall clothing line is already flying off the shelves.

The designer, businesswoman, singer, mother, and former reality TV star is doing well for herself these days.

With summer gone, there is less time for beaches and bikinis and more time for pumpkins and fall colors.

Jessica shared a post from JessicaSimpsonStyle where she was all dolled up and showed off in a belted printed dress.

Since losing 100 pounds, the beautiful blonde has ensured followers get a glimpse of her toned legs as often as possible.

This share was perfect for that.

Jessica Simpson shows off 100-pound weight loss

In a reshare to her Instagram Story, Jessica Simpson posed on a chair while wearing a printed dress belted at the waist.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson was perfectly posed in a way to show off how toned her legs are following the weight loss.

She donned a printed and belted dress with a thigh-high slit and crossed her legs to show off her embellished boots and tanned and toned leg.

Sitting in a chair, Jessica appeared to be leaning back slightly to ensure the perfect shot was captured. She didn’t overly accessorize, as the look was enough to stand out on its own.

Jessica Simpson has a project in the works

Jessica Simpson has lived her life in the spotlight since she was a teenager.

She was thrown onto the music scene as a sweet Southern girl who could sing with the likes of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Her marriage to 98 Degrees member Nick Lachey was a match made in heaven for the teenagers who swooned over the couple in the late 90s and early 00s. The couple participated in a reality TV show, but their marriage didn’t last.

Jessica moved on and married Eric Johnson in 2014. They welcomed three children, two girls and a boy.

She wrote a book about her life, and currently, there is a series in the works based on it. The songstress announced the big news not long ago. John Stamos and Katelyn Tarver are both signed onto the project, and Jessica is incredibly excited about it.

There’s so much for Jessica Simpson to look forward to in the coming months. She will continue to remain busy, but it doesn’t look like she minds too much, as she always wears a smile wherever she goes and with whatever she does.