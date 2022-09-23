Jessica Simpson shows off muscular legs in Daisy Dukes with an irresistible offer

Jessica Simpson has been showing off her shapely legs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Jessica Simpson revealed recently that she lost 100 pounds again in the three years since giving birth to her daughter Birdie and she is looking absolutely amazing.

Clearly, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer knows it too, because she’s been showing off her amazing figure in a host of bikinis, swimsuits and Daisy Dukes for much of the summer.

Jessica’s latest post, which was shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, is another amazing photo of the multi-hyphenate star showing off her killer curves in a pair of Daisy Dukes and it’s more than obvious that she’s been working hard to keep her body toned and in tip-top shape.

In the photo, Jessica leaned back against a car with one hand resting on her face, right at her ear. She had a sultry look on her face for the photo shoot where she wore a flowy paisley-print top and a very short, tight pair of cutoff denim shorts.

While her feet weren’t showing in the photo, it was another promotion for her famous shoe line and also an invitation to meet her in person.

On Saturday, September 24, Jessica will be at Nordstrom in The Grove along with the LA Roller Girls. Not only that, but her fans can shop her new shoe collection right then and there.

Jessica Simpson has been showing off her shoes quite a bit

Earlier this week, Jessica wowed her 6.1 million Instagram followers with another post on her Stories. This time, she posed in a sheer black swimsuit while standing on the beach.

She wore a pair of shoes from her own collection in the photo, chunky platform sandals that she calls Meitini High Heels. They retail on her website for $119.

She accessorized the beachy look with long blonde tresses that she wore down and wavy and covered her eyes with a pair of oversized black shades. The striking picture looked like it was just a gorgeous beach photo, but a click on the link in the Story made it clear that she was shilling shoes and using a sexy beach photo to do just that.

Jessica Simpson keeps showing off her amazing legs after losing 100 pounds

It was just last spring that Jessica Simpson opened up about her incredible weight loss. Not even for the first time, the Employee of the Month star lost an impressive 100 pounds following the birth of a child.

Jessica got up to 240 pounds during and after her pregnancy with Birdie, but after her youngest child’s birth in 2019, she was on a mission to get back in shape, and she did just that.

After enlisting the help of celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, Jessica changed several habits. She started working out three to four times a week for 45 minutes at a time, made sure she got at least seven hours of sleep at night, and moved her body, ensuring she got in at least 12,000 steps per day.

These huge changes in her lifestyle led to some incredible body changes, which she is really enjoying showing off after hitting her goals. And it’s safe to say, whether she’s in Daisy Dukes or leather shorts, Jessica is looking pretty amazing these days, and she worked really hard to get herself there.