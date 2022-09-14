Jessica Simpson shows off muscular legs after 100-lb weight loss in short shorts and bra top

Jessica Simpson showed off her legs while rocking a lacy bra and short shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Simpson continued to flaunt her toned and slender new frame following dropping 100 pounds earlier this year as she dropped a sizzling new picture to her social media page in anticipation of a new project.

The 42-year-old former pop star, who gained fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s for her impressive pipes and since-failed marriage to Nick Lachey, has been hopping onto her Instagram page more often recently as she keeps up her online promotional prowess and shows off her physique.

Having initially made waves in the spring when she announced that she had dropped a significant amount of weight, Jessica has been more active online in the last several months while she reminds fans that she has successfully gained control of her fashion brand, returned to music making, and is generally living her best life.

Now working on informing her followers about her latest endeavors behind the camera, Jessica has dropped a slew of dazzling new snaps while letting the populace know about her upcoming fall campaign for her own brand, Jessica Simpson Style.

Posing in a seductive new number that hugged her rail-thin frame, the singer and mom of three appeared to be significantly taller than her tiny 5-foot 3-inch stature as she stood on shiny, black, platform-style boots that looked to add close to 6 inches to her height.

Jessica matched her shoes to the rest of her outfit as she revealed washboard abs and toned legs while wearing short shorts and a leather jacket, along with a lacy black bra that decorated her bust area.

Neon lights shone from behind her and she casually brushed one hand against a white Cadillac.

“BRIGHT LIGHTS, NEON NIGHTS,” she began on her Instagram post.

“Introducing my Fall 2022 [Jessica Simpson Style] campaign. [Adam Franzino] helped bring to life our vision of elegant, sophisticated styling with very a bold and intentional perspective,” she concluded.

Jess had formerly shared a beautiful headshot yesterday as she promoted her new series of up-close snaps which she later shared she would be signing for a lucky few at The Grove in L.A.

Jessica Simpson goes bare-skinned for headshots

The singer looked as youthful as ever in her posts from the early part of the week, showing off some tan lines while going strapless in her stunning new close-up.

Jess could be seen giving her best duck-face pout while gazing intently into the lens, her features looking taut and flawless while sweeps of mascara gave her a smoky vibe.

“New head shots are in!” she exclaimed in her caption, telling fans to mark September 24 as the date they should plan to attend the retail complex in Los Angeles for a chance to snag her autograph.

Prior to getting down to business, Jessica sent temps soaring while enjoying a late summer vacation with her hubby, former professional football player, Eric Johnson.

Jessica Simpson sizzles in brown bikini with belt

Jess shared more of her incredible figure as she popped online to give fans a hint at what she had been up to in late August, posting a new glamorous shot of herself rocking a figure-flattering brown bikini.

Standing in what looked to be a posh hotel room she and Eric had booked for their Mexico getaway, Jess gave off no appearance of ever having been pregnant once, let alone three times, as she showed off her weight loss with her slender body.

A dazzling silver belt adorned her middle at the bikini bottom’s waistline as Jess matched her brown swimwear and heels with a nearly-identical deep tan.

The singer teased fans with the promise of new music to come when she dropped a new cover of the Nothing But Thieves song entitled Particles, but has yet to officially announce a new album.