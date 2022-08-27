Jessica Simpson shows off insane 100-pound weight loss in skimpy bandeau top

Jessica Simpson smiling close up: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Jessica Simpson is stunning as she shows off her figure.

The 42-year-old fashion mogul has been making headlines ever since she dropped 100 pounds back in 2019 – fans seem to think she’s lost even more weight since, and a new photo is likely adding fuel to the fire.

Jessica updated her Instagram over the weekend with a happy shot as she showed off her tiny waist and slimmed-down frame in a skimpy look. She also took a rare break from promoting her best-selling clothing line.

Posting in selfie mode, the mom of three showcased her jaw-dropping weight loss as she modeled a skimpy and pink bandeau top taking on a beach-ready feel.

The blonde paired her top with tiny Daisy Dukes, showing off her trim waistline and toned abs, plus her slender legs.

Jessica also drew attention to her plump pout as she smiled for the camera, adding in circular shades, plus tons of statement jewelry. “When you see a door for this foxy ya take a selfie,” she wrote.

Jessica dropped her 100 pounds in just six months after welcoming her third baby, Birdie Mae.

Jessica Simpson says ‘small goals’ got her there

Jessica has been vocal about her weight loss journey. Earlier this year, the Dukes of Hazzard star opened up to The Real, revealing:

“I believe in setting small goals for yourself because in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible. So the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal.” The star also noted that pregnancy does cause her to gain weight, in general.

“I celebrate pregnancy, but this last pregnancy was really hard for me. I don’t know if it was because I was older, hormones and all kinds of stuff, but whoa, Birdie gave me a brutal stretch,” she said of her third child.

Jessica Simpson stuns fans with slimmer figure

Jessica has been packing on the swimwear action this month. She posted just a few days ago while swimsuit-clad and enjoying the beaches of Mexico.

Here, she tagged Jessica Simspon Style. Posing from her hotel room and in heels and a hat, Jessica told fans: “Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini 😜 it is the little things that make me happy (finally, the @jessicasimpsonstyle Dany is in my fav color- LEOPARD).”