Jessica Simpson shows off bikini body in high heels

Jessica Simpson posing at the 11th Annual Stuart House Benefit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson just can’t stop sharing bikini snaps. The 41-year-old fashion mogul is still front-page news for sharing her killer bikini body in a pink paisley-print bikini three days ago, but there was more to come as she updated her Instagram on Monday.

Posting amid confirming she’s maintained the 100 pounds she lost in 2019, the Dukes of Hazzard star went full bombshell for Monday motivation today, throwing in cowboy hat action and even rocking high heels.

Jessica Simpson stuns in bikini

Posing indoors for a selfie, the Jessica Simpson Style founder showed off her itty-bitty waist while backed by a flat-screen TV and chic drapes. Angling her hips for a real figure flaunt, Simpson wore the tiniest of gold bikinis, going low-rise and plunging as she showcased her figure, with a shades and hat situation switching things up.

Jessica accessorized her swimwear with platform wedges, also wearing a pale orange sunhat with a bit of cowgirl energy thrown in. Statement shades and pouty face completed the glam-at-home vibe, with the mom of three also rocking a mean manicure, plus discreet bangles.

Taking to her caption to say goodbye to Mexico following a sun-drenched vacation with her husband and kids, the wife of Eric Johnson wrote: “Adios Cabo San Lucas.” Over 47,000 likes were left in just two hours.

The paisley-print bikini can be seen below with a scroll.

Thrilling her 5.9 million followers over the weekend, Jessica updated with her super-slim figure on show in a much girlier bikini, this time tagging her best-selling brand. In her caption, she addressed her weight loss, writing: “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work DeterminationSelf Love.”

Jessica Simpson maintains her 100-pound weight loss

Jessica dropped the weight in just six months following the 2019 arrival of her third baby, Birdie Mae. That same year, trainer Harley Pasternak opened up to Hollywood Life, revealing what Jessica ate as she dropped the weight.

“She would eat one whole egg and three egg whites for breakfast, scrambled with a bowl of blackberries. For lunch she would have a salad with grilled chicken and grilled fish with salad and vegetables for dinner. As for snacks, she would have almonds and sometimes green beans with Parmesan cheese on top. She was very disciplined,” he said.

Simpson also walked 10,000 steps per day to help burn more calories.