Jessica Simpson shows off amazing curves in swimsuit after 100-lb weight loss

Jessica Simpson may be saying goodbye to Cabo, but she’s doing it in style.

The blonde pop sensation showed off her incredible weight loss in a cute black swimsuit with various cutouts to show off her curves.

She and Eric Johnson were able to spend some alone time in Mexico, but that romantic getaway has ended, and it’s back to real life for the wife and mom.

With a decades-long career, Jessica has moved toward doing things more low-key in life. She has a massive following of over 6.1 million followers on Instagram alone.

After a very public battle with weight gain and having children, Jessica returns to showing off her curvy body and gaining praise.

Wearing a swimsuit and posting it for millions to see is no small feat, but the former reality TV star is rocking it.

Jessica Simpson says goodbye to Cabo with a killer swimsuit walk on the beach

On her Instagram page, Jessica Simpson showed off her curvy body in a black swimsuit with cutouts in all the right places.

Her long legs were highlighted in black heeled sandals as she strolled through the sand while catching the most amazing sunset.

She captioned the photo, “The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht. Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure Adios Cabo San Lucas 🏝☀️🌊💋🤍”

Within minutes of posting the photo, Jessica has amassed more than 11,000 likes and nearly 200 comments. The comment section was filled with fire emojis to reflect that the blonde bombshell looked terrific in her swimsuit.

Jessica Simpson gets back into her daisy dukes

Since debuting on the scene as a teen, Jessica Simpson has been a celebrity to watch. Her fashion sense is on point, which is likely why she has her own clothing label.

From her incredible vocals to her acting career, the blonde beauty has made daisy dukes a part of her identity since she played the role of Daisy Duke in the 2005 movie, The Dukes of Hazzard.

She recently slipped back into a pair of the short shorts, and her toned legs were in clear view.

Jessica Simpson knows how to grab attention just by showing off her favorite fashion looks.