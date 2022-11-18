Jessica Simpson shows killer curves and style

Jessica Simpson showed off killer legs and Jessica Simpson Collection designs in a recent appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Jessica Simpson killed a few birds with one stone as the singer showed off her fabulous fashion sense, toned legs, and an extensive selection of clothing from her fashion line.

The Newlyweds alum posted on social media to announce an appearance on HSN, where she went on to promote her clothing line, the Jessica Simpson Collection.

Jessica has been very vocal about her personal and professional struggles throughout the years, including going broke, losing 100 pounds, and addiction.

One of Jessica’s biggest battles was for control of her self-titled clothing line.

Luckily for Jessica, she seemed to emerge from her battles as a stronger woman, with a majority stake in her company.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress alerted her 6.2 million Instagram followers to an upcoming and received 5k likes for the share, although that number will likely grow.

Jessica Simpson stuns ahead of HSN appearance

The post showed Jessica as she posed in front of a display featuring her fabulous designs and wore a maxi dress from her line. Her maxi dress had shades of brown and black, giving the garment an autumn-like vibe. A brown belt cinched Jessica’s already-tiny waist and perfectly matched her shoewear.



Jessica’s long blonde hair featured a center part and loose waves cascading to her waist. She placed one hand on her hip and stuck out a toned leg, showing off a pair of boots by her line.

Jessica stood with a co-presenter as the two smiled in front of a set that was certain to inspire holiday cheer.

The set was expertly crafted with heels, booties, and slippers placed in various locations, between Christmas trees, flowers, and presents. There was also an ottoman with a bowl of popcorn and two mugs.

The businesswoman has more than just the holidays as a reason to feel cheerful.

Jessica Simpson’s clothing empire

Jessica has seen great success thanks to her clothing line, Jessica Simpson Collection, which she began 16 years ago. Jessica and her mom, Tina Simpson, purchased a minority stake in the brand in 2015 when Sequential Brands Group Inc. took over ownership.

However, in 2021, Sequential Brands Group filed Chapter 11, which meant bankruptcy for Jessica’s line.

Jessica was able to raise capital to finally gain majority ownership of her brand a few months later.

Jessica told Footwear News, “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand.”

She added, “After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms.”

After a years-long battle, Jessica and her mother are now the proud majority owners of the self-titled clothing brand.