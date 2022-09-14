Jessica Simpson shows bikini tan lines in new headshot

Jessica Simpson showed off a new headshot with visible tan lines. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/carrie-nelson

Jessica Simpson debuted a new headshot.

The singer, model, designer, and mom is a busy lady these days. With so much going on, sharing a simple headshot was a nice change of pace.

She hasn’t shared much recently, as summer seems to be winding down. Jessica did share a back-to-school photo of her children, noting that it is back to routine and not nearly as much fun in the sun.

After losing 100 pounds, Jessica has been eager to show off her body. Her new headshot is gorgeous and on brand for the blonde.

Her tan lines were visible in her headshot, presumably from the halter bikini she had donned a time or two while on vacation.

With a new photo out, it appears that Jessica Simpson could have more news on the horizon.

Jessica Simpson debuts sultry headshot with visible tan lines

On Instagram, Jessica Simpson showed off a new headshot.

The blonde went for a sultry look with dark eye makeup. Her hair was straight and fell loosely at and behind her bare shoulders. Jessica accessorized with gold earrings and a few necklaces.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To finish off the look, her halter tan line was visible.

She captioned the photo, “New head shots are in! Mark your calendar for September 24th to hang with me at The Grove in LA and I will put my John Hancock on one of these bad boys for you!”

Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell helps with photography

What could be better than a built-in photographer in the family?

Jessica Simpson revealed that her daughter Maxwell was the one behind the gorgeous shot she used to promote her name necklaces.

On Instagram, Jessica posed with her name necklace, and while pushing her product, she also revealed that her daughter was the photographer.

She wrote, in part, “📸 by Maxwell Johnson”

Having her children included appears to be something Jessica enjoys, and this is a fun way to spend time with her oldest daughter.

Jessica’s fall collection is coming soon, which is likely where the new headshot comes in. Her apparel has done really well, and she works hard to show off her labor of love.

It’s been a fun summer for the beautiful blonde, and it looks like things are amping up for more business than pleasure in the coming weeks.

While the bikinis may be put away, the tan lines from the summer are still present.