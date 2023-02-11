Since appearing on MTV’s Newlyweds with then-husband Nick Lachey, fans have fallen in love with Jessica Simpson’s quirky sense of humor and relatable nature.

Although Newlyweds aired 20 years ago, Jessica just reminded her fans that her light-hearted personality has remained the same.

The mother of three has returned to social media during the past week to promote her brand, Jessica Simpson Collection.

To encourage sales, recent Jessica posts have seen her rocking her designs and showing fans where they could purchase each item.

Jessica’s latest Instagram post, shared with her 6.2 million followers, showed her during a behind-the-scenes moment full of laughter.

As fans would soon learn, even a superstar must answer when nature calls.

Jessica Simpson promotes Jessica Simpson Collection

The picture showed Jessica in mid-laughter, looking glamorous with Daisy Dukes and boots.

Jessica wore the tan Leeshi boots by her self-titled company, with a retail value of $159. As Jessica revealed in a previous caption, the shoes were on sale for $95.

Her blonde hair flowed in the wind, and hair wasn’t the only thing flowing.

Jessica’s caption read, “When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life #BTS.”

Jessica hasn’t been a stranger to controversy, and her latest share was no exception.

Stylist Rachel Zoe appreciated the post, writing, “Omg I’m so happy NOTHING has changed @jessicasimpson 😂😂😂😂 dying.”

Another commenter found the content relatable, writing, “Nice to see this. It sounds weird but it makes you human and down to earth. ( no pun intended).”

However, the most-liked comment on the post was from an offended user.

The commenter wrote, “Not everything is appropriate to share!!!”

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Whether the opinions were positive or negative, the post certainly garnered attention. Since the post’s purpose was to promote sales, it looked like Jessica accomplished her goal.

It was hard not to notice Jessica’s toned legs in the shot. She has worked hard to lose 100 pounds and keep the weight at bay.

Jessica Simpson’s weight loss secrets

Jessica gained a lot of weight when she was pregnant with her youngest daughter, Birdie, tipping the scale at 240. After having her third child, Jessica decided to make a change.

The wife of Eric Johnson enlisted the help of celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak to implement a lifestyle change.

Jessica followed Harley’s Body Reset Diet, consuming three meals and two snacks daily. Each meal had a balanced amount of protein, fiber, and fat to promote optimal health.

As for exercise, Jessica started with 6,000 steps, increasing to 14,000 steps. She also had three 45-minute training sessions a week.

Jessica looks great, and she appears to be happy with her results.