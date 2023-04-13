Jessica Simpson shares her ‘dreamweaver’ visions

Jessica Simpson has been on a social media hot streak lately as she shared her second post in less than one day.

The 42-year-old posted for the third time in as many days as she spent time in New York City with her husband, Eric Johnson.

Having gone with a latex look just over a day ago that highlighted her ever-shrinking frame, Jessica chose a gorgeous, summer-inspired garment for her latest outing with her husband of nearly ten years.

Rocking designer shades over her eyes as she posed in the doorway of what was possibly her hotel room, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer looked as slender as ever as she rocked a stunning mini-dress.

Tossing her head to one side to let her signature blonde locks flow down her shoulders, Jessica smiled as she leaned one arm against the doorway frame while wearing the brown dress.

Sporting wide, black straps on top, the garment hugged her figure as a sweetheart neckline, and embroidered X shapes along the chest added a flattering look to the ensemble.

Jessica Simpson sizzles in a mini-dress while out in New York City

Giving fans a five-series glance at her attire, Jessica showed off knee-high, shiny black boots on her lower extremities and wore a gold watch and chain-link bangles on her wrist.

A row of silver necklaces adorned her throat, and perfectly manicured nails in a colorful array added a pop of color to her otherwise-neutral tones.

A golden handbag was clutched in one hand as the singer gave her best modeling poses, showing in a few shots that her dress was designed with two rows of criss-cross ties that ran along both of her sides.

While the star seemed to be enjoying her time away with her husband, Jessica has also proven to be a dedicated businesswoman as she continues to support her fashion line.

Jessica Simpson talks about the inspiration behind her Jessica Simpson Collection line

As shared by PEOPLE, Jessica was inspired to create her Jessica Simpson Collection brand following her time on the Dukes of Hazzard set and time filming The Newlyweds with her ex-husband Nick Lachey and subsequent divorce in 2006.

“2005 was a major life change for me. I mean it started with a big personal decision of divorce,” she shared on an Instagram feed as reported by the magazine.

“That was a work thing because of a TV show and always being on tour, but it was also, for me, personal growth. I was coming into my own as a woman, and I feel like with Dukes of Hazzard, and the success of that and really channeling Daisy, I learned a lot about myself.”

Even though her marriage to Nick and The Newlyweds show both ended, Jessica said that the reactions from fans of the series helped mold her idea to create her fashion brand.

Much like how Jessie James Decker came up with the idea for Kittenish, Jessica explained that fans were curious to find out what the star was wearing on set, even if it was just a basic t-shirt.

“People had sat with me on the couch and been watching me in my normal everyday life. It’s nice to be glamorous but it’s also good to see what’s behind the glamor,” Jessica said. “And if you can make a t-shirt glamorous, that’s really just who I am — the DNA of fashion for me.”

Despite some setbacks, namely, when her label nearly went under due to mishandling by a former shareholder, Jessica scored a huge win in court when a judge decided to give Jessica and her mother, Tina, full ownership of the company.

Since regaining control, Jessica’s brand has taken off, and the star now has an estimated net worth of at least $200 million, due in large part to her business.