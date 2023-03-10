Jessica Simpson has been promoting her fashion line since regaining control over it more than a year ago.

The style guru and former reality star, 42, spent time with the Home Shopping Network as she talked up her latest items from the Jessica Simpson Collection.

Looking stylish and stunning as always, Jessica rocked a vibrantly-hued, bright pink gown with long sleeves and a thigh-high leg slit that helped show off the hard work the star has put into her fitness in the last few years.

The sleeves of the gown were slightly puffed at the shoulders and around the wrist for a gorgeous draping effect. Jessica also adorned herself with her typical array of jewelry, going with a multitude of bangles, necklaces, and rings as her accessories.

She left her long, blonde locks down to hang sleekly over her front and her eyes were outlined with dark liner while foundation gave a blurring effect to her face and mauve lipstick decorated her mouth.

Jessica’s nails looked to have a dark polish over them and $110 Bautista Platform Sandals in Silver Snake added height to her slender 5-foot-3-inch frame.

Jessica Simpson promotes her Jessica Simpson Collection

“It’s a Fashion Family Affair! Thanks for havin’ us tonight [Home Shopping Network]! See you bright and early for round 2,” Jessica captioned the first post.

Jessica was joined on the couch by her mom Tina and her eldest daughter Maxwell, both of whom looked equally stylish and happy during their time with the network.

For her part, Tina, who started up the brand with Jessica, wore a gorgeous black dress with sheer sleeves and $99 Immie Platform Sandals in gold, while 10-year-old Maxwell went with a fun denim jacket and a colorful, striped dress.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @hsn! See y’all tomorrow for 6 more hours of JS fashion and fun,” read the caption on the post shared by the Jessica Simpson Style page.

Although no specific items were named as being promoted, it was clear that the trio had dressed the part for their time on TV, and rows of shoes lined the background to help boost the views and overall aesthetic of the set.

The Jessica Simpson Collection lists stunning new styles in time for spring

A look at the Jessica Simpson website shows that the line currently offers a wide range of attire and accessories fit for the warmer months ahead.

A click on the New Arrivals tab brings up a lengthy list of colorful, dazzling, and peppy items that the brand has recently put up for sale.

Most items come in a range of colors, with the jumpsuit offering either a gold-and-black-hued theme or a blue-and-orange-themed floral pattern, while the platform wedge comes in blue, red, black, and gold.

Scrolling further down the page brings up even more stunning wear fit for spring, with a $59.50 crop top in a chevron print likely being a big eye-catcher for online shoppers.

True to other fashion lines like Jessie James Decker’s brand Kittenish, Jessica’s line also offers a traditional jumper as part of the spring collection.