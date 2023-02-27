Jessica Simpson poses with daughter Birdie Mae for adorable snap

Jessica Simpson loves her children, and she makes no apologies for sharing photos of them.

The blonde pop star has made headlines lately for her significant weight loss and critiques about how she looks now.

However, she has ignored the critics and continues to live her best life. Jessica recently shared an adorable snap of herself with her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae.

The mom and daughter duo are twins in the photo, smiling from ear to ear.

Jessica used a black-and-white filter over the photo, adding to the adorable factor.

She captioned the photo, “‘If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.’ – @dollyparton”

Jessica Simpson lost 100 pounds after welcoming Birdie Mae

Jessica Simpson gained some weight while pregnant with her youngest child, Birdie Mae. She was heavily criticized for her appearance during the pregnancy but decided to get back into shape.

The former reality TV star shed 100 pounds and looked better than ever. She has fluctuated with her weight over the years, losing that amount of weight three times.

This time, though, it took Jessica a few years to lose the weight. Following the birth of Birdie Mae, it didn’t just fall off. She had to work for it, but as she proved, hard work does pay off.

She discussed it on The Real, saying, “I’ve lost 100 pounds three times. I definitely gain weight, a lot of weight in my pregnancies, I celebrate pregnancy, but this last pregnancy was really hard for me. I don’t know if it was because I was older, hormones and all kinds of stuff, but whoa, Birdie gave me a brutal stretch.”

Jessica Simpson shares her diet and exercise regimen

Jessica Simpson has trained with Harley Pasternak for a long time, and she has followed the same steps each time she has lost the weight.

The biggest thing for the blonde beauty was getting her steps in. She started at 6,000 steps, then moved to 14,000 steps a day.

She had to get enough sleep too. That is one of the things that gets easily overlooked, and when she added that to her routine.

As far as eating right, Jessica ate three heavily protein-packed meals. She also made sure to have two snacks a day. To avoid wanting to end the diet, Jessica also had cheat meals a few times a week.

It worked for her, and she looks amazing now.