Jessica Simpson poses in old school phone booth for promo

Jessica Simpson stunned in an old-school photoshoot wearing a fashionable outfit from her clothing line, the Jessica Simpson Collection.

The 42-year-old singer has turned to a model to promote the latest collection from her eponymous fashion line.

She looked sensational in the Aubrey Top in Pink Dolphin, which retails for $59.50 on the official website.

Jessica rocked Daisy Dukes, the $49.50 Hug Me High Rise Short in Collins.

The With You singer accessorized the look with several bracelets, hoop earrings, and a stylish necklace which isn’t part of the new collection at the time of writing this report.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Jessica Simpson Collection includes a range of summer-ready looks, and she shared the photo with her 6.2 million followers.

Jessica Simpson stuns in Daisy Dukes for The Jessica Simpson Collection

The singer completed the outfit wearing the platform Camisha High Heel which fans can grab for $99.

In the caption, Jessica added a promo, adding, “If you were stranded in the middle of nowhere and had one phone call, who would you call?” she wrote.

“This @jessicasimpsonstyle Spring/Summer Campaign is filled with cinematic romance to inspire what’s possible.”

Her eponymous clothing line sells swimwear, bridal clothing, shoes, and various stylish clothing ranging from loungewear to elegant dresses.

Jessica teased the photo shoot last month, wearing a denim jacket from her brand.

The singer and her mother, Tina Simpson, regained control of the Jessica Simpson Collection after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the former parent company, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021.

A bankruptcy judge approved Simpson’s $65 million bid to acquire an ownership stake in Sequential, per CNBC.

Simpson opened up about her financial gamble to win back her brand. “I drained everything to buy it back,” Simpson said to the outlet.

“But I’m my best investment to myself. I believe in big things. I don’t think anything is impossible.”

Jessica Simpson celebrates her daughter’s 4th birthday

The singer and former reality TV star went all out for her daughter’s 4th birthday party.

She wrote a sweet caption about her daughter Birdie Mae Johnson’s spirit and how the unicorn-themed birthday represents her.

Simpson added that the rainbow is her favorite color and opened up about how Birdie keeps the family happy by making them laugh.

“Birdie is a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE. I smiled the entire time writing this because even when she isn’t home, I feel her presence glowing inside of me,” she added in the caption.

Simpson posed with her daughter and husband, Eric Johnson, in the first snap. She shared a series of heart-warming family photos in the Instagram share.