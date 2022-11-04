Jessica Simpson showed off her daughter’s Pottery Barn room and got critiqued by fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Simpson gave followers a fun look at her youngest child’s bedroom as she promoted Pottery Barn Kids.

The 42-year-old singer and fashion designer, who shares two daughters and one son with her husband Eric Johnson, gave fans a tour of her 3-year-old daughter Birdie’s room for a little change from her usual fashion and personal life posts.

Going for a very stylized vibe with her personal attire choice, Jessica looked as slender as ever in a flowy, leopard-printed summer dress.

Showing off a little leg underneath a flirty, thigh-high slit, Jess beamed as she introduced herself to the camera and showed fans around.

The video panned quickly from spot to spot, giving quick glimpses of puffy pillows with feathery covers, an art easel, color-splashed rugs, and a beautifully vibrant floral accent wall.

A stuffed giraffe could be seen standing next to Birdie’s navy blue treehouse-style bed as a woven basket with a fox face painted on sat to the side and zebra-print decor covered the sheets.

“I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the colors,” Jessica said of her design choices for her littlest child.

The seemingly-large room also housed a desk, play kitchen, and stand-up bookcase.

Jessica Simpson gets critiqued by fans

While the clip was clearly meant to inspire fellow parents to use Pottery Barn Kids for their children’s bedrooms, being heavily in the spotlight as Jessica often comes with some downsides.

Even as Jess attempts to make her social media feed upbeat, critics of the star can’t seem to help themselves as they continue to offer up their opinions on Jess’ appearance.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

As evidenced in her latest video, followers of the star seemed to have a hard time focusing on the point of the post, instead taking to her comment section to share their personal critiques of Jess’ body and voice.

“Please tell me I’m not the only one that hears her voice being totally slow…is she ok?!?!” asked one person with an air of concern for the singer.

Others seemed less worried and ready to just troll the star, writing, “She lost a lot of weight!!!” and, “Wooaa… 😳😳😳😳 blink twice if you need help jess 😖😖.”

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Some felt as though the star was under the influence of drugs, penning, “Why does she talk like that now .. it’s just strange, it’s in every video of her talking. Like she is trying really hard to get the words right,” and “Is she on drugs? Slurred speech…”

Jessica Simpson buys back her fashion brand

Despite the ongoing criticism Jessica continues to receive, the star may have grown a thick skin over the years in order to get through the tough times, having fought hard in court to regain possession of her fashion label, Jessica Simpson Collection.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

First starting the brand in 2005 when she was still married to Nick Lachey, Jessica’s portion of the brand fell under duress after being sold by Camuto Group to Sequential Brands Group Inc. 10 years later.

Originally under the impression that Sequential would boost her sales, Jessica was quickly left in the dust when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and subsequently put the entire image of Jessica’s brand on the line.

With her mom by her side, Jessica spent what would end up being a three-year battle to regain both her and her mother’s share of the brand, finally seeing their big win come to fruition just last year.

Since regaining full ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection, Jessica has appeared to be reveling in sharing bold new looks and playful items with her fans as she works to give her label a good refresh.