Jessica Simpson looks super thin in itty bitty denim shorts for rollerskating

Jessica Simpson showed off her long, lean legs in daisy dukes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Jessica Simpson continues to display her incredible 100-pound weight loss, this time donning a pair of retro rollerskates for the occasion.

The Dukes of Hazzard star channeled her character in a pair of Daisy Duke denim shorts as she leaned on an old white car with the glittery green skates.

She paired the look with an orange paisley blouse and left her blonde tresses cascading down her shoulders.

She had a big smile on her face as she lifted up her arm and threw her knees forward as if she was about to fall, but was caught by the car.

She captioned the photo, Don’t be a Hater, be a Roller Skater 🛼Introducing the @jessicasimpsonstyle roller skates! Who needs to walk when you can roll…I promise I’m wheely good at this 😜,” and it received more than 13k likes.

She advertised the rollerskates on her Instagram Stories as well, posting a second photo of herself in the same outfit with her knees bent and a more serious look on her face.

Jessica Simpson added roller skates to her clothing brand

Another Instagram Story showed the back of roller skates and had a link for anyone who wanted to buy a pair.

On the Jessica Simpson website, there are five pairs of rollerskates with different patterns, and they retail for $179.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

It looked as if Jessica donned the same pair of teeny tiny denim shorts in a previous Instagram post from last week.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica recently wore the same denim shorts for vintage shopping

She stood in front of her front door and paired the shorts with several accessories including black ankle boots, a leopard print belt, a black crossbody bag, a black vest, and a black hat. She was also wearing a camouflage t-shirt, and oversized sunglasses.

She captioned the photo, “Thriftin’! Wish me luck! Can’t wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home 😜,” and it received over 26k likes.

Jessica spent three years losing weight with her personal trainer

Jessica’s weight loss was fully on display, though it took her three years to get the results she wanted.

She worked with her personal trainer Harley Pasternak after her third child was born in 2019, and this year finally got down to the weight she was happy with.

She posted her results in a bikini photo in April, writing in the caption, I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️.”