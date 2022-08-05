Jessica Simpson looks skinnier than ever in itty bitty denim shorts

Jessica Simpson showed off her thin frame in a pair of denim shorts. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ Henry Mcgee-Globe Photos, Inc. 2010

Jessica Simpson looked thinner than ever recently as she threw on a pair of teeny tiny denim shorts that left little to the imagination and showed off her extremely muscular legs.

Along with the daisy duke shorts, the Open Book author wore a camouflage t-shirt, a leopard print belt, a black vest, black ankle boots, a black cowgirl hat, and a black studded purse, and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

Jessica looked extremely thin, her crazy-toned calves on display as she held on to the belt that emphasized her tiny waist.

Her photo, posted to Instagram, received over 15k likes, including from Bachelor Nation alum Raven Gates.

The I Wanna Love Your Forever singer has dropped a ton of weight in the last few years after welcoming her three kids Birdie Mae, Maxwell Drew, and Ace Knute, with the last one being born in 2019.

In the last three years, she has dropped an astounding 100 pounds, and for the third time, clearly taking things slow and trying to implement real lifestyle changes rather than going on a crash diet as many celebrities seem to do these days.

Jessica Simpson shared a bikini picture announcing her 100 pound weight loss in April

At the beginning of April, Jessica posted a bikini shot, proudly announcing her 100-pound weight loss to her 6 million Instagram followers.

She stood in a pink, paisley bikini and held the camera from above to show off her toned stomach, smiling with a pair of white sunglasses on.

She captioned the picture, “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love.” The photo received over 287k likes from her very impressed followers.

Jessica and her trainer revealed how she lost the weight after three kids

Just a couple of weeks later, she appeared on an episode of The Real and told co-host, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, “I call it determined patience. I believe in setting small goals for yourself, because in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible.”

“So, the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal,” she added.

In 2019, Jessica’s personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, revealed her weight loss secrets to People, claiming it was all down to what was done outside of the gym.

According to his program, Jessica ate three meals and two snacks a day full of protein and fiber. He told the publication, “It’s three meals and two snacks a day, and each meal has protein, fiber and fat, and snacks are protein and fiber or protein and fat.”

Jessica is clearly very proud of her weight loss, even sharing a second bikini picture just a few days after announcing her weight loss. She posted an Instagram shot of herself in a gold bikini in front of a mirror while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, paired with high heels and a straw hat.