Jessica Simpson ‘looks skeletal’ following 100-lb weight loss

Jessica Simpson continues to live in the spotlight, despite moving on to mommyhood and being a businesswoman.

She has focused a lot on family, often sharing photos of her three kids and extended family, including her parents and sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross.

The beautiful blonde has gained and lost 100 pounds three times, but her followers are concerned that she may have lost too much weight this time.

Jessica recently shared some family photos, where she gave a shoutout to her littlest baby, Birdie Mae. The little girl seems to have pipes like her mama, which is high praise in the music industry.

Her dramatic weight loss following the birth of Birdie is what has been talked about recently. Jessica is back to the same size she was as a teen girl when she rose to stardom among the likes of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and the boy bands.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared a carousel of photos, including herself holding Birdie Mae and posing in various shots. Jessica captioned the share, “Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers 🔊 very familiar if I do say so myself 😜”

Jessica Simpson called ‘skeletal’ as she continues to lose weight

The comment section of Jessica Simpson’s recent Instagram share echoed similar ones from other photos.

Followers are concerned about the pop star’s health and worried she may have lost too much weight following her quest to regain her body after welcoming her third child, Birdie Mae.

One commenter said, “Does her family not see it?? 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Several mused they wouldn’t recognize her if they didn’t follow her.

Another replied, “Whats up with her face ????? Mouth…cheeks..nose …well all of her face in that matter …😏”

They even suggested Jessica is underweight.

And in response to the underweight comment, someone else added, “She looks skeletal. She was so beautiful and it looks like a completely different face. I really hope she is well all around!”

Followers are concerned about Jessica Simpson. Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson put in hard work to lose weight

During her three pregnancies, Jessica Simpson gained a significant amount of weight. She has gained and lost 100 pounds three times, the last after welcoming Birdie Mae.

Jessica has been candid about what it took to lose the weight, including training with Harley Pasternak. He worked on a plan that would be feasible for the beautiful blonde and gradually increased things.

She has been open about her struggles, especially growing up and living in the public eye. She got sober in 2017 after revealing her battle with alcohol.

When she spoke about her journey and the weight loss, Jessica told Today, “I have no idea how much I weigh. I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size.”