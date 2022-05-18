Jessica Simpson lifts skirt for thigh-high ‘peekaboo’ reveal

Jessica Simpson showed some leg in a floral skirt with a thigh-high slit which she paired with a matching floral crop-top. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Simpson went for a slam-dunk when she shared a new photo to Instagram recently, showing one lean, glowing leg while lifting her skirt up.

The 41-year-old fashion icon and ex-wife of former boy band member Nick Lachey, with whom Jessica starred in Newlyweds in the early 2000s, took to her social media page to share a new ensemble from her brand Jessica Simpson Style.

Looking better than ever following her transformational and drastic 100 pound weight loss, Jessica put her goods on display as she seductively grasped the side of her skirt slit to show off her lean lower body.

Jessica lifted her skirt for a leggy ‘peekaboo’ show

Jessica took to her social media page to share her sexy snap as she worked to promote another hot look from her brand, captioning the shot with a simple “peekaboo.”

The singer and wife of former football pro Eric Johnson set the web on fire as she posed in the floral ensemble, rocking a matching crop-top and ankle-length skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Jess looked casually chic and professional in the get-up while also adding some flirty vibes as she hitched up her bottom attire with one hand at the top of the slit.

Looking like a golden goddess, Jessica blended in perfectly against her backdrop, which included some stocky, bent-over palm trunks and fronds and some well-placed, decorative rocks.

Jessica regained control over her own brand just last fall after a two year battle

Jessica Simpson Style, which falls under the umbrella of the full Jessica Simpson Collection, began to be threatened when Sequential Brands Group Inc., the company that had purchased a significant percentage of shares of Jess’ brand in 2015, was experiencing financial hardship.

As the singer was 34 weeks pregnant with her third child in 2019, daughter Birdie, Jessica and her mother, Tina, decided not to let the company go down with Sequential Brands Group Inc. and the two approached them about taking over full ownership.

The struggle was a success, with Jessica announcing on her social media site last fall that she was once again the owner of her own company.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica shared with Footwear News last October after finalizing the buy-back deal.

“After 16 years in business, I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely,” she said.