Jessica Simpson is all smiles in plunging sundress

Jessica Simpson is stunning in a plunging sundress as she shows fans what her mama gave her. The 41-year-old singer and fashion designer made it a gushing affair for Mother’s Day this year, posting for her 5.9 million Instagram followers and showing both love and a cute look.

The Jessica Simpson Style founder runs her clothing empire with mom Tina Ann Drew, and it was a mom-and-daughter affair in the photo.

Jessica Simpson stuns in Mother’s Day photo

The outdoor snap showed Jessica and her mother posing on a lawn and backed by greenery. Over on the right, Jessica was flaunting her 100-pound weight loss in a sleeveless and black maxi dress covered in pink rose prints.

The figure-hugging number flattered the mom of three’s trim frame perfectly, with Simpson completing her look via a blue necklace, huge shades, plus sandals. The bombshell wore her long locks down while grinning for the camera, also seemingly placing an arm behind mom Tina, who wore denim overalls and a plaid shirt.

Taking to her caption, Jessica sent her mom love, writing:

“Mommy, oh how I love you so… I Am because YOU are.”

Simpson added: “You are my forever Protector who loves me entirely. You embody wisdom, grace, joy, resilience, determination, truth, excitement, power, understanding, support, fashion, sparkle, kindness, energy, strength, loyalty, prayer, humility, ambition, prayer, truth, and pure abundance!!!

💚 Every day is Mother’s Day.”

Jessica Simpson marks a family milestone with daughter Maxwell

Simpson is herself a mother to kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie-Mae, all shared with former NFL player husband Eric Decker.

On May 3, the Dukes of Hazzard star celebrated Maxwell turning 10, sharing a shot of her daughter as she wrote: “How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again.”

Maxwell is growing up so fast, she’s already part of the family business. She was under 9 when she began designing bed linens for Jessica Simpson Style’s homeware range. “I woke up this morning and she gave me like 10 of them because that is who she is. Gives and gives and gives. She is a child that hands you your childhood back to hold ever so closely,” Jessica added.