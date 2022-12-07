Jessica Simpson is a vixen ‘snow bunny’ with red lipstick and designer shades for slopes day

Jessica Simpson hit the slopes of Colorado with her family recently and looked like she was ripped right out of a magazine with her stunning ski style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos via ZUMA Wire

Jessica Simpson continued to show off her stunning weight loss as she worked her way into a vibrantly-hued snowsuit for a family outing to the ski slopes of Aspen.

After announcing this past spring that she had dropped over 100 pounds since welcoming her third child, Birdie, Jessica has been consistently making sure that her followers remember that she has managed to keep the weight off nearly nine months later.

Taking to the white-capped mountains of Colorado with her three kids, husband Eric Johnson, sister Ashlee and her kids and husband Evan Ross, and father Joe Simpson, Jessica proved that her street style transfers easily to the snowy peaks of the Centennial State.

Rocking a fire-engine red snowsuit, the I Wanna Love You Forever singer was a vision against the cotton-ball-white surroundings.

Jessica looked like she had been ripped straight from the page of a fashion magazine with her stunning slopes look, adding an extra wow factor to her vibe by painting her pout in vivid red lipstick and donning bejeweled designer shades.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To complete her already-stunning look, Jessica added a puffy, white hat on top of her head, letting her blonde waves hang loosely underneath.

Jessica Simpson is a snow slopes vixen in red

Going to her social media page for her first post in a week, Jessica got to work with an epic share, uploading ten new pics of the family’s vacation together.

Starting off with a sweet pic that showed her posing next to two of the kids, Jessica gave a closed-mouth smile as she gripped ski poles in one hand and sported sparkly sunglasses over her eyes.

Her red-and-black snowsuit, despite being built up for warmth, still let Jessica’s slender frame shine as the snow pants hugged her tiny legs.

The next shot showed Jess sitting on a gondola with Ashlee and Evan’s daughter, Jagger, alongside Jess’ older children, her son Ace, and daughter Maxwell.

Snap number three showed Jessica in all her ski-day glory, letting fans see her going solo for a stunning shot that appeared to be more like a photo shoot than a candid moment.

Sharing a slew of other pics posing next to her kids and her dad Joe, who was clad in a unique, furry green coat, Jessica also gave fans a glimpse of her hubby, who snapped a fun selfie in front of the kids and Evan.

“Snow Bunnies 🐰,” she captioned the series.

While Jessica’s latest Instagram post may have given fans yet another reason to adore the singer for her fashion sense, Jessica often uses her social media platform to promote her personal clothing brand.

Jessica Simpson promotes Jessica Simpson Style

Earlier in November, Jessica showed off not only her slender figure again but also a new item in her clothing collection.

Leaning back on a bed, Jessica sizzled in a denim jumpsuit with zebra-striped heels, with Monsters and Critics reporting that the attire was colored in a Moonlit hue and cost $119.50.

In October, Jessica shared another item that was available online at her store, rocking Daisy Dukes with army-green ankle boots, declaring that she was “feel’n my Goblin Gams today.”

Jessica’s internet sharing of the latest and greatest items the populace can purchase from the singer’s collection comes after a major court battle that saw Jess and her mom Tina working to regain ownership over the brand.

Jessica Simpson regains ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection

For the majority of late 2020 through most of 2021, Jessica and her mother battled in court to reclaim control over Jessica’s clothing line after Sequential Brands Group Inc. bought up most of the company’s stakes and sent the brand spiraling into near-bankruptcy.

“It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand,” Jessica told Footwear News exclusively following winning back ownership of the Jessica Simpson Collection.

“After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

The clothing line take-back proved to be just what the company needed as Jessica saw sales go up a whopping 92% from poor figures in 2020.

“[For] Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing, and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family,” said mom Tina Simpson of the court win.