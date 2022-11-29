Jessica Simpson is promoting her clothing brand in a skintight dress as she strikes a pose. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Popular Images

Jessica Simpson spread some holiday cheer in a rose gold skintight dress with sparkles.

The singer used her social media following to promote a sale with fans, featuring a deal that almost seemed too good to be true.

Jessica invited her 6.1 million Instagram followers to check out her website for a killer Cyber Monday deal.

Cyber Monday has served as the conclusion for a trio of “shopping holidays,” where businesses offer good deals to encourage consumers to spend money. The weekend commenced with Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday, and concluded with Cyber Monday.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress revealed in her caption that fans could purchase items from her Jessica Simpson collection at a discount of 50 percent off of regular pricing. However, like most good deals, this one has an expiration date, lasting only today.

To promote the deal, Jessica shared a gorgeous picture as she struck a pose in front of a doorway.

Jessica Simpson serves looks and holiday deals

Jessica donned a fully made-up face and a glittery ensemble with a pretty rose gold dress. The long-sleeve garment featured a turtleneck and ruching around the waist with definite holiday vibes.

Jessica’s eyes featured heavy liner, and her lips were glossy, accentuating her plump pout. She placed her arms by her ears, showing her layered bead bracelets on both wrists. She also sported trendy bracelet rings, which combined the two types of jewelry for a fashionable look.

Jessica’s blonde locks had a center part with loose waves cascading past her chest. She wore a gold statement necklace with a turquoise pendant shaped like a square.

Jessica’s caption read, “Making a list, and checking it twice…Getting in the holiday spirit with 50% off on JessicaSimpson.com today 🎁❄️🎄.”

Jessica Simpson’s Jessica Simpson Collection

Jessica Simpson has been selling clothing with her name attached to it for 15 years, but only in October 2021 did she gain the majority stake in her brand, Jessica Simpson Collection.

As an entrepreneur who has achieved great success in the fashion industry, Jessica undoubtedly has an eye for trends. But the With You singer has something else up her sleeve as she revealed she was looking to expand her line.

Jessica told PEOPLE about her future clothing line plans, “We are going into boys’ and men’s clothing, which I’ve always wanted to do, because I know how a guy’s butt should look in their jeans.”

Jessica also revealed that she had the perfect model in mind– her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson.