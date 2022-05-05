Jessica Simpson in skintight dress for Walmart gains

Jessica Simpson smiling close up: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson has gone skintight in a stunning look as she flaunts major Walmart gains. The fashion mogul, 41, was already turning $1 billion in annual sales back in 2015 with her Jessica Simpson Style line, and it looks like she’s added another notch to her entrepreneur bedpost.

Posting to Instagram this week, the blonde bombshell announced that she’s joined forces with the retail giant for a new collection.

Jessica Simpson stuns in tight nude dress for Walmart debut

Jessica, whose brand already includes apparel, makeup, homeware, plus its limited-edition Fiend fragrance, posed looking fierce and shot against a white backdrop.

The Dukes of Hazzard star sent the camera a mean gaze while modeling a clingy and ruched nude dress, one showing off her killer frame and proving she’s kept those 100 pounds off. The mom of three highlighted her trim figure in the tight look, also wearing delicate-looking necklaces, plus rings and earrings from her new jewelry line.

Opting for sleek and parted hair, the actress upped her glam via highlighter and bronzer, plus a plump and frosted pout.

“I am excited to partner with @walmart to launch the JS Jessica Simpson demi-fine jewelry collection! Each piece holds a unique story, embodies the nostalgia of a moment and I feel all the sparkles sharing these designs with you ✨. #WalmartFashion,” she wrote.

Simpson wouldn’t be the only celebrity partnering up with Walmart. Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara has a denim and clothing range with the chain.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessica, who recently bought her company back from bankruptcy, is fresh from revealing that her initial investment into Jessica Simpson Style left her so cash-strapped, she couldn’t afford to dine out on fast food.

Jessica Simpson’s card was declined at Taco Bell

“I’m emptying my bank account,” she said while on The Real this year. “I don’t have any working credit card. It’s okay. I’ll pay cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day and my card was denied. I’m on a tight budget, ladies!”

“And I’m the person you get mad at the blackjack table. I will expose everything if I am the one who is running the show, because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I will try harder,” the hard-hitting businesswoman added.

Jessica’s post has now topped 26,000 likes.