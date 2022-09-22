Jessica Simpson in skimpy swimwear hits the beach

Jessica Simpson is showing off amazing weight loss in a skimpy swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Jessica Simpson has been showing off her amazing curves for most of the summer as she embraces her newly slimmer body.

The Take My Breath Away singer is literally taking our breath away after losing an incredible 100 pounds for the second time following the birth of her daughter Birdie in 2019.

In a recent Instagram Stories share, Jessica did it again, posing in a gorgeous and, in some places, sheer black swimsuit in an effort to sell some shoes.

In the photo, the 42-year-old singer, actress and seriously successful businesswoman is wearing her long blonde hair down and wavy. Her eyes are shielded from the sun with a pair of large black sunglasses and she’s standing with her hands on her hips.

Jessica is wearing a watch on one wrist and a bracelet on the other. On her feet, she’s wearing a pair of chunky black platform sandals, an odd choice for a sandy beach.

She’s known for her shoe collection though and this is a great way to sell them. A link on the IG Story will send eager shoe shoppers to her own website, where they can purchase this exact same pair of Meitini High Heels for $119.

Jessica Simpson knows how to sell shows. Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson shows off muscular legs

Jessica Simpson clearly doesn’t skip leg day. Recently Employee of the Month star shared another snap, this time to highlight her Fall 2022 campaign for Jessica Simpson Style.

Wearing a lacy black crop top and very short black boxing-style shorts with a jacket on top, Jessica showed off her very muscular legs. Perhaps she helped work them out by wearing those Meitini sandals on the beach. Walking across the sand in those would be quite a workout.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessica revealed that was able to lose weight again with the help of trainer Harley Pasternak, The Body Reset Diet, and a goal of walking at least 14,000 steps per day, among other healthy habit changes that she made.

Jessica Simpson is always repping her brand

In yet another incredible photo, Jessica Simpson posed in another gorgeous bikini. As usual though, she wasn’t selling swimwear, though she does have plenty of it on her website.

Instead, it was another shout out to her shoes. This time, the featured footwear is a brown and black leopard print t-strap platform sandal that she calls Dany. It can also be found on her own website and retails for $119.

While standing in her bedroom, Jessica showed off the brown bikini and matching leopard print shoes that she accessorized with a big floppy hat, aviator sunglasses, a watch, and several bracelets.