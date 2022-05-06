Jessica Simpson in revealing cut-out dress displays assets while partying

Jessica Simpson shared a rare glimpse of her life behind-the-scenes as she joined Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, and more to celebrate Alba’s 41st birthday. ©ImageCollect.com/SoniaMoskowitz/GlobePhotos/Zumapress

Jessica Simpson has appeared to be thoroughly enjoying her newfound trim figure after revealing that she has lost over 100 pounds since welcoming her third child, daughter Birdie, three years ago.

The Newlyweds alum, who starred in what was one of the first celebrity-based reality shows of the 2000s alongside then-husband Nick Lachey, has launched herself gracefully back into the media spotlight with her dramatic weight loss, talking to The Real about her journey towards regaining her body.

With her pre-baby physique back, Jessica has been making sure to flaunt what she’s got for all to see just about as much as she did when she first entered the entertainment scene in the 90s, going on to become one of the hottest stars of the pop industry at the time.

Jessica recently showed off her toned figure as she hit the dance floor with some fellow celebs to celebrate Jessica Alba’s 41st birthday.

Jessica wore a sexy cut-out dress for the event

The wife of former football pro Eric Johnson, with whom she shares three children, seemed to be having a great time in a photo she shared to her Instagram stories today, living it up for friend Jessica Alba’s birthday, which was in late April.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The seemingly-ageless blonde could be seen wearing a sexy, tight-fitting coral dress that boasted an ankle-length bottom, crisscrossing halter top, and a super sexy and revealing chest area cut-out that displayed quite a bit of skin.

The trio looked happy as they huddled together for the fun snap, with Jessica captioning her story share with “I’m still sore from dancin’! I need to get out more @jessicaalba ha.”

Jessica wore a nearly-identical dress for her night out with sister Ashlee

In another recent post, Jessica got all the Millennials reminiscing over their high school and college years when she shared a snap of herself side-hugging her little sister Ashlee while the pair prepared for a night out on the town.

The glamorous siblings sported nearly identical ultra-glowing skin and sun-kissed locks for their snap together. Jessica wore her halter-style, rust-colored dress and Ashlee rocking a black undershirt with a shiny pink blazer on top for her outfit pick.

Both sisters currently have three kids each, with Ashlee sharing son Bronx with her ex Pete Wentz along with having two other children, son Ziggy Blu and daughter Jagger Snow, with her current husband Evan Ross, and Jessica sharing daughters Maxwell and Birdie along with son Ace with Eric.