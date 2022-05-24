Jessica Simpson in plunging one-piece just needs ‘a jet ski’

Jessica Simpson rolled out another sultry snap, rocking a hot swimsuit with a plunging neckline while wearing high heels and a blazer. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Simpson is on a major hot streak lately, posting near-daily snaps of herself to get the internet worked up.

With a following of six million people on Instagram, Jessica has no shortage of followers to devote their time to waiting for new and exciting pics to appear on their social media feed from the blonde beauty.

Having just shared a peek at her back-arching skills while rocking a cut-out bikini and practicing her pool yoga, Jessica was at it again today when she shared another sultry shot of herself wearing some flattering and revealing attire.

Jessica wore a zebra-print bodysuit with a plunging neckline

The star, who has been flaunting her fit figure all over the web since announcing last month that she had worked hard in the last three years to lose 100 pounds for the third time in her adult life, took to Instagram largely to promote a new set of clothing from her shop.

Jessica chose a sizzling one-piece for her primary attire, which sported a hefty neckline plunge that displayed peeks at her chest while also carving out a section of her upper abdomen with a well-positioned cut-out.

With her tanned legs putting on a show as they jutted out from the bottom of the suit, Jessica lengthened herself up by throwing on a pair of strappy, black high heels that made snug crisscrosses around her ankles.

Jess finished off the look with some gold bracelets, a gold necklace, and gold hoop earrings, all of which went perfectly with her glowing skin, sun-kissed locks, and brown-hued background.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Fans loved Jessica’s newest hot look

Captioning the post with “All I need is a jet ski,” Jessica definitely grabbed the focus of her fans and they had plenty to say about the whole thing.

“All I need is your outfit Jess… love love love 🖤” said one happy-sounding follower, who may have been equally excited to know the entire ensemble was available to buy on Jess’ online shop.

Someone else had a laugh about her caption and shoe choice, writing “No one wears those shoes on a jet ski anymore. 😂.”

More comments flooded in regarding Jess’ overall appearance, with many exclaiming that she was the picture of perfection.

“Holy hot sauce 😍 look at you gorgeous, look what you did 👑👑👑” said one person, with others following up with “Girl you look so good, someone ought to put you on a plate and sop you up with a biscuit,” and “🔥fire! Hot ,classy picture,everything is right hair suit jacket makeup pose!”

Jessica’s jacket, swimsuit, and heels are all currently up for purchase online at jessicasimpson.com.