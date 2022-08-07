Jessica Simpson in high heels whips cake batter on kitchen floor

Jessica Simpson is whipping cake batter on the floor as she shares a photo that made headlines before the global pandemic.

The 41-year-old actress, singer, and fashion mogul continues to promote her best-selling Jessica Simpson Style brand, and this photo reminded fans that her promos are never dull.

In a weekend Instagram story, the blonde showed off her designs and her kitchen action – the photo featured the mom of three bowl-in-hand as she modeled a fun jumpsuit and high heels.

Sending the camera a direct gaze while wearing dewy makeup, the Dukes of Hazzard star sizzled in a long-sleeved and leopard-print jumpsuit, showing off her 100-pound weight loss in a low-key way and upping the ante in high heels.

Adding in sparkly stilettos, Jessica posed with a bowl of eggs and a measuring jug in front of her, leaning against kitchen counters as she got busy baking and writing:

“INTRODUCING Shoe Crush Saturday.” She added: “Where I pick my fav shoe of the week and share it with you!”

Jessica’s brand has made 2022 headlines for expanding its footwear collections to include bridal shoes. Jessica even posed in husband Eric Johnson’s wedding shirt for a leggy summer snap as she debuted the range.

Jessica Simpson isn’t eating like she used to

Jessica continues to make headlines for having shed 100 pounds – she dropped the weight in 2019 after welcoming her third baby, Birdie Mae. Following the weight loss, Jessica revealed being so sick of egg whites that she was only eating them in cakes. That said, the star does treat herself.

“When I was the spokesperson for Weight Watchers, it was very authentic, and it actually taught me a lot about just writing things down, calculating things, knowing what you’re putting in your body. I personally don’t stay away from foods if I want something, I’ll have some of it, but I’m good at putting it down. I mean, listen, I have kids, so if I want, I eat like a kid. I like corn dogs and mac and cheese – you don’t limit yourself,” she told Hollywood Life in 2020.

Jessica Simpson shows off figure in Daisy Dukes

Jessica kicked August off to a leggy start on her Instagram, posting a photo of herself in Daisy Dukes and showing off her shapely legs.

Pouting for the camera, the clothing designer added in a stylish hat and booties, writing: “Thriftin’! Wish me luck! Can’t wait to share my quick finds on stories when I get back home 😜.”