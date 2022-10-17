Jessica Simpson in Daisy Dukes shows killer legs at Halloween bash

Jessica Simpson celebrates her daughter Birdie with a backyard bash and wears denim jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Wire

Jessica Simpson celebrated Halloween in style and ensured her daughter Birdie was also on point in a recent share.

The businesswoman posted the celebratory shots featuring her daughter on her Instagram, sharing the pics with her 6.1 million fans and followers.

Jessica received 42k likes on the post and more than 300 comments.

While Jessica looked fabulous, her daughter Birdie Mae was the star of the show.

The Newlyweds alum dressed her daughter in a combination of affordable and high-fashion clothing.

Jessica revealed in the caption that Birdie rocked Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang, and attire from Jessica Simpson style.

Jessica Simpson has Halloween-themed party with Birdie Mae

The final photo was a shot with the grandparents, and Birdie looked like a mini-Jessica.

Jessica wore a blue long-sleeve shirt, Daisy Duke shorts, and knee-high brown boots.

The businesswoman smiled with smoky eye makeup, a plump out, and her long blonde locks in loose waves.

Jessica had a festive party, and family was invited to the spooky-themed get-together. Jessica and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, struck poses with their youngest daughter as they let their daughter take center stage.

There were large balloons everywhere, in purple, black, and orange colors.

Her caption read, “Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ @jessicasimpsonstyle, @dolcegabbana, and @alexandermcqueen to entertain the school and fam with seasonal style this Halloween 🎃.”

As Jessica enjoyed her family, she had another reason to celebrate because her memoir will become a live-acted show.

Jessica Simpson’s memoir to film as pilot

Jessica Simpson penned Open Book, a memoir in which she told her story.

The New York Times bestseller lived up to its name, as Jessica detailed previously unheard information about her life growing up in Texas.

Jessica’s book didn’t just have commercial success– producers decided to make the book into a show and shoot a pilot.

Variety reported last week that a pilot would shoot based on the book. A pilot is the first episode of a show, where networks decide whether a show has potential and can order more episodes based on what they see.

Amazon Freevee signed a deal with Jessica in 2020, and this pilot could be an extension of that contract.

The Open Book pilot will star Full House alum John Stamos and Baller actress Katelyn Tarver.

Tom Kapinos, the writer from Californication and Lucifer will work on the project with Adam Bernstein from Billions and Better Call Saul serving as director.