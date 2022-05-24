Jessica Simpson in cut-out bikini arches back for pool yoga stretch

Jessica Simpson was rocking her swim body again, this time wearing a busty suit while practicing some fun moves in the water with her daughter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/SoniaMoscowitz/GlobePhotos via ZUMA Wire

Jessica Simpson has been working on her hot new body since announcing her incredible 100-pound weight loss, which she told news outlets was the result of about three years of dedication behind-the-scenes.

The blonde songstress, actress, and business entrepreneur, 41, told her fans via Instagram last month that she was proud to be able to show off her bikini figure for the first time in years. She shared a photo of herself in a paisley-print two-piece as she captioned the snap saying “I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!”

With a slew of new, sizzling pics within the past month, Jessica was at it again yesterday as she enjoyed some pool time with her daughter.

Jessica wore a busty bikini top to do some pool yoga

In this shot, Jessica could be seen rocking a colorful bikini top with a seductive peek-a-boo cut-out in the middle of the bust area.

Jess puckered up her lips for a duck-face look, donning leopard-print shades over her eyes as she held her body up with her arms underneath the cool-looking water, pushing herself up and back for a sultry back-arch stretch.

The singer’s three-year-old daughter Birdie joined her mom, doing her own adorable yoga stretch while wearing a cute kids one-piece suit and giving Jess a little sideways glance while showing some sweet baby teeth as she grinned.

Jessica captioned the shot with “Pool Yogis,” and her fans couldn’t have been happier to get another busty snap to get them through the week.

Fans loved the pic and made their feelings known.

“Omg i am so early Jessica i love you and I watch you grow into the mother you are today keep it up. ❤️ adorable pic” exclaimed one follower

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Another person wrote: “The way she’s looking at you ❤️❤️” in reference to Birdie’s adoring gaze, and a third wrote, “I thought you ladies were playing little mermaid 🧜🏻‍♀️… pool yogis works too 😂” joked someone else.

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica just posed in nothing but a bra and open blouse

In keeping up with her recent physique displays, Jessica also just shared one of her most seductive shots to date, posing in front of a mirror for a black-and-white snap.

Jess wore a button-up blouse that was completely opened up in the front to reveal a lacy push-up bra that put her goodies out for all to see.

With a hefty following of 5.9 million people, Jessica’s posts are sure to keep on bringing fans in for more, as they seem to be loving just about everything she has been doing these days.

Jessica Simpson never disappoints her fans.