Jessica Simpson in bra is unbuttoned for mirror selfie

Jessica Simpson brought some sizzle to the weekend when she shared a sexy mirror selfie wearing just a bra and an open shirt. ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Jessica Simpson was taking it to a whole new level for her loyal fans, sharing a sexy mirror selfie to celebrate the weekend while sealing it with kiss.

The blonde beauty, who dominated the late 90s and early 2000s with her power vocals on songs like I Wanna Love You Forever and her highly-publicized but short-lived marriage to boy band crooner Nick Lachey, made sure to entice social media eyes to take a closer peek at her page as she sported an open-buttoned shirt with her bra showing.

Jessica stunned in just a bra and an open shirt for a selfie

The 41-year-old singer and businesswoman, who recently reclaimed full control over her fashion brand after years of fighting for ownership, shared a sultry snap with her followers this weekend as she continued her hot-streak online.

Wearing just a lacy bra with an open-faced, button-up shirt that hung loosely around her shoulders and sides, Jessica puckered her pout for a little duck-face time, keeping her lips only just slightly parted for added sex appeal.

The black-and-white shot revealed Jessica’s slim and trim new figure, having announced last month that she had successfully shed around 100 pounds of weight since welcoming her third child, three-year-old daughter Birdie.

Jess shared her weight loss story with her Instagram peeps during spring break, posting an eye-catching photo to mark the occasion while telling everyone that she had worked hard to get her petite frame back while adding that it was her third time having lost this much in her four decades on the planet.

Jessica got things heated up when she hiked up her dress recently

The star, who is married to former football pro Eric Johnson, recently had fans talking when she posted a flirty pic of herself wearing a floral, summery outfit, rocking a matching crop top and full-length skirt with a thigh-high skirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jess tugged her slit up even farther with one hand while keeping her other hand against her hip and captioned the shot with a seductive “peekaboo.”

The post was just one of many that the singer has chosen to share in the last few weeks as she continues to appear to thoroughly enjoy putting her physique on full display to commemorate her efforts behind the scenes in the gym.