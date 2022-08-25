Jessica Simpson in bikini with heels and belt continues 100-lb weight loss show-off

Jessica Simpson has kept her hot streak going as she posed in another stunning two-piece. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Sonia Moskowitz/Globe Photos/ZumaPress

Jessica Simpson continued showing off her incredible weight loss as she shared another skin-bearing swimsuit snap with her fans.

The 42-year-old mother of three and wife of former football pro-player Eric Johnson rocked another bikini look, her second swimwear look in as many days.

The singer and actress has been thrilling fans since the spring with a variety of stunning swim outfits following announcing that she had been on a three-year journey towards dropping 100 pounds of baby weight after welcoming her third child in 2019.

The stunning blonde, who gained notoriety in the 90s for possessing an impressive set of pipes and her short-lived but infamous marriage to boy band member Nick Lachey, glowed in her second vacation snap as she proudly rocked a brown bikini.

Looking slimmer than ever, Jessica was a vision in earthy tones as she posed in a hotel bedroom while donning a simple, chocolate-hued two-piece.

Jessica let her blonde hair hang loose and down around her shoulder, bringing one hand up to twirl some locks while a wide-brimmed straw hat sat on her head.

Giant shades concealed her eyes, and a large, sterling-silver belt sat perfectly across her trim waistline, resting just along the wide part of her bikini bottoms.

Matching silver bracelets adorned her wrists for a look that served major Western vibes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star’s brown, heeled, suede pumps perfectly matched her two-piece, and her tanned skin added an extra tone to the pic.

Jessica shared the first glimpse of another swimwear choice just yesterday, her first swimsuit post in more than a month after shocking fans with her rail-thin figure during a lake outing.

Jessica Simpson stuns in monokini with cut-outs during Mexico vacation

The singer and clothing line designer brought her A-game to the web for her first swimsuit share since July as she wowed in a black monokini with multiple cut-outs.

Seen strolling down a Mexican beach at sunset, Jessica served up relaxation mode as she sizzled in her revealing swimwear that sported a series of skin-baring cut-outs along the front and sides.

“The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do say so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover,” she captioned the post before tagging her hubby.

“Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure. Adios Cabo San Lucas 🏝☀️🌊💋🤍,” she concluded.

Despite possessing an enviable figure now, it wasn’t too long ago that Jessica opened up about her struggles with drinking, which left her looking nearly unrecognizable.

Jessica Simpson shares startling snap pre-sobriety

In the fall, Jessica got candid with her fans as she posted a startling pic of herself before getting sober following years of struggles with alcohol.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Jessica shared a snap of herself appearing puffy-faced and sallow-skinned as she gazed with a deadened stare off in the distance.

The shocking look at Jessica’s darkest days let followers in on just how far the singer has come over the years.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” Jess captioned the shot.

Her hard work in breaking her substance abuse pattern and regaining control over her life has paid off in many ways for Jessica, and fans will undoubtedly continue to enjoy seeing what lies ahead for the star.