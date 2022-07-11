Jessica Simpson in bikini flaunts 100-pound weight loss

Jessica Simpson showed off her dramatic weight loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Simpson is looking stunning and healthy as she flaunts the 100 pounds she dropped back in 2019.

The fashion mogul, 42, celebrated her birthday on July 10, posting all-smiles boat photos to her social media and showing off her bikini body as she enjoyed time with her family.

Jessica Simpson stuns in bikini on her birthday

The Jessica Simpson Style founder’s gallery was heavy on the family vibe, featuring husband Eric Johnson, plus kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae.

Sizzling in a red two-piece, Jessica was photographed chilling as the boat she was enjoying cruised through sunny lake waters – the opening photo showed her with her two eldest kids, with further images bringing in former NFL player husband Eric and 2019-born Birdie Mae.

Jessica went for a matching vibe as she wore a red-and-white hair tie to match her red swimwear and white-rimmed shades, with a solo shot showing off her toned and tanned legs. A separate image with Eric and youngest Birdie Mae brought in a clothed look as Jessica rocked an aqua green top.

“The lake life,” the caption read.

Jessica has revealed that she doesn’t actually know her current weight – the singer has thrown out the scale as she lives her best life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Opting out of birthday Instagram shout-outs this year was husband Eric, who made 2021 headlines for “kinda” getting his wife’s age wrong as she turned 41.

“Happy 39th Birthday Jess. I had too much fun with you yesterday to Instagram;). I love exploring the universe with you. You teach our kids love and strength and fun everyday and you show them ur heart no matter what. And you’re an incredible wife/partner/ friend. But I’m never getting on the back of a sea doo with you again. You’re a monster on the ocean. Happy Birthday babe! Cheers to a creative year ahead! I love you!!” he wrote in July of last year, with fans quickly picking up on the mistake.

Jessica Simpson living her best life at 42

Jessica’s life has been “on the up” as she traverses her forties. Her pandemic-penned Open Book memoir became a best-seller during its 2020 release, and Jessica Simpson Style is now safely bought back from bankruptcy – Simpson paid $65 million of her own money to save her brand.

Jessica’s birthday photos may, however, have been throwbacks to the Fourth of July, when she and her family took a trip to Lake Austin.