Jessica Simpson in a skintight dress shows her ‘ride or die’

Jessica Simpson poses smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is stunning in a tight bodycon dress while showing off her “ride or die.” The 41-year-old singer, actress, and fashion designer shared a rare photo with sister Ashlee Simpson ahead of the weekend, sending out sibling vibes and family energy, plus her flawless good looks.

Jessica’s photo comes as she makes headlines for revisiting her 100-pound weight loss. She was definitely showing that she’s kept it off, here.

Jessica Simpson stuns for a ‘ride or die’ pic

Sending out a foxy gaze as she and sister Ashlee posed indoors and by a wall hanging, Jessica stunned the camera in a skintight and criss-cross-strapped dress in deep red.

The Dukes of Hazzard star showed off her toned shoulders and golden tan, also rocking a full face of makeup with thick lashes, plus her long blonde hair down. Drop earrings and a glossy lip completed her look as she hugged Ashlee, seen in a peachy pink jacket, plus massive hoop earrings.

Taking to her caption, the Jessica Simpson Style founder wrote:

“Got glammed up with my ride or die last night. Ash and I each have 3 kiddos and danced like we were in our 20’s again 🙌🏼🙌🏼 So. Much. Fun…Sister Pride.”

Jessica and Ashlee are close. In 2019, singer Ashlee told Hollywood Life she was keen to release a record with her sibling.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jessica Simpson is super close with her sister

“I feel like Jess and I — because we’re sisters, our tones sound so good together. We have like some Christmas duets, but we need to do a real song.” On how the single might sound, Ashlee added: “I don’t know. I think her and I — she’s got her groove back, so I feel like… She has a great studio at her house so I think that if we wrote together, it would be very cool.” Ashlee also voiced support for Jessica back in 2020, this as the mom of three released her Open Book memoir. Taking to Instagram, Ashlee gushed over her sister’s achievement, saying:

“I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!! It’s beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much. You are a #1 best selling author.”

Elsewhere, Jessica is making headlines for continuing to promote her fashion brand, plus raising kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson.