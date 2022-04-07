Jessica Simpson impresses naked on an egg chair

Jessica Simpson at her book launch. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/zumapress

Jessica Simpson has fans reminding her to be “happy to show what ya got.”

This week, the 41-year-old singer and fashion mogul ditched her Jessica Simpson Style lookbooks for something more revealing, posting a killer nude Instagram shot that was both sexy and classy.

Jessica delighted her 5.8 million Instagram followers with some major Monday motivation as she lounged around an egg chair. However, the photo likely isn’t one she’s showing kids Ace, Maxwell, and Birdie Mae.

Jessica Simpson strips down on Instagram

Jessica Simpson was photographed just about protecting her modesty as she flaunted her toned legs and reminded fans that the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019 have stayed off.

The Dukes of Hazzard bombshell rested one bare foot on cool-marbled and honey-colored stone floors, posing semi curled up on a cushioned and wicker egg chair and proving that her taste in interiors is up there with her fashion sense. Simpson wore only fun shades as she folded a leg and covered her chest with a chic hat.

She further sent out her bee-stung pout as she knocked the camera dead, with a caption reading, “Texi Cali.”

Jessica has disabled numbers of likes to her Instagram posts, but she did snag one from former Nickelodeon star Jamie Lynn Spears.

Other fans, meanwhile, eyed the shades, with one follower asking if they are part of Jessica’s best-selling collections. Jessica Simpson Style turned $1 billion in 2015 revenue. Following a 2022 claim back from bankruptcy, Simpson and mom Tina now own 100% of the brand.

Jessica Simpson owns it all

Speaking to Footwear News about her fight, Jessica revealed, “It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand. After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely.”

Mom Tina, meanwhile, added that “For Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family.”

Over on the brand’s Instagram, a similar egg chair shot was shared, this time showing mom-of-three Jessica in high-heeled tan wedges from her range while brandishing her hat.