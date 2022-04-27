Jessica Simpson impresses in bathroom Daisy Dukes

Jessica Simpson smiling close up: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson has slipped back into her Daisy Dukes and she’s looking better than ever. The fashion mogul and singer, 41, is fresh from a very leggy update shared on both her own Instagram and her Jessica Simpson Style brand’s one, and it was Hot Girl Summer energy as she wowed the camera.

Jessica was also flaunting the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019 and joking about being pint-sized.

Jessica Simpson wows in leggy Daisy Dukes

Stunning the camera, the blonde wowed in dark denim Daisy Dukes as she posed by a washed concrete wall – a caption talked about a bathroom setting.

Sizzling as she flaunted her shapely legs while in strappy and platform brown heels, Jessica paired her frayed shorts with a chic and printed shirt in light brown and blue, throwing in floral accents to her summer-ready ensemble and posing by a giant decorative leaf.

The Dukes of Hazzard star wore her signature blonde locks crimped and down, also sporting a bronzed face of makeup accentuating her features.

“Just hanging out on a bathroom counter with a gigantic leaf wearin’ @jessicasimpsonstyle! The things us short girls do to look tall for spring 😜,” the caption read.

Jessica clocked herself an easy 12,000 likes in under an hour. The fashion designer has been busy promoting her best-selling line, one turning $1 billion back in 2015. At the end of March, she dolled up in a chic cream loungewear look while in matching high heels, confirming Spring has sprung and writing:

“My Spring 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign has arrived! Shot by one of my favs @adamfranzino, I wanted to share the vibrant, wild and free spirit of Spring. This is the first campaign @tinasimpsonofficial and I have shot as the complete owners of the Jessica Simpson Collection and we wanted to share some of that serenity and confident power with everyone.”

Jessica Simpson keeps it in the family

Simpson recently bought her brand back from bankruptcy.

She runs it with mom Tina – seemingly, the duo comes with an iron fist. The brand retailing everything from denim, swimwear, and workout gear to homeware even comes as a family deal on the product front.

Jessica’s daughter Maxwell designs the brand’s bed linens. Together with her husband Eric Johnson, Jessica is a mom to kids Maxwell, Ace, and 2019-born Birdie Mae. Jessica made her 100-pound weight loss headlines after welcoming Birdie, losing the weight in just six months.