Jessica Simpson hits diner in thigh-skimming minidress

Jessica Simpson is showing off her jaw-dropping body and muscly legs while lounging around an old-school diner.

The 42-year-old singer and fashion mogul was promoting her best-selling Jessica Simpson Style brand, which was already turning $1 billion in sales in 2015.

The Dukes of Hazzard star sizzled with her famous legs on show, hanging out in a booth setting and highlighting her figure as she also reminded fans that the 100 pounds she dropped have stayed off.

Jessica’s photo showed her in a leggy and thigh-skimming minidress. The blonde kicked back in the booth with her legs sprawled across it, modeling a green and long-sleeved minidress that showed plenty of skin but still stayed classy.

Jessica added massive platform heels, wearing huge gold hoop earrings and bracelets to match. Her blonde locks looked flawless all blown-out, with a carefree-come-bombshell vibe completing the look.

Jessica posed in dim lighting with a caption, “FALL 2022.” Of course, the popular star tagged her apparel label.

Jessica Simpson reveals why she got into clothing design

“People had sat with me on the couch and been watching me in my normal everyday life. It’s nice to be glamorous but it’s also good to see what’s behind the glamor,” Jessica said. “And if you can make a t-shirt glamorous, that’s really just who I am — the DNA of fashion for me. And so we decided to do the Jessica Simpson Collection.”

The actress added, “I was just like, ‘Wow — People are really liking just me for myself and how cool would that be to have a brand that is like that.'”

Jessica Simpson sizzles after losing 100 pounds

This week, the promo for JSS’ Fall 2022 collection came via multiple posts on Jessica’s Instagram. It included a leggy leather shorts shot as Jessica showed off her legs. All the images clearly confirmed that the 100 pounds the blonde lost in 2019 haven’t gone anywhere.

Jessica lost weight after welcoming her third baby Birdie Mae. She is also a mother to daughter Maxwell and son Ace. Both are shared with her husband and former sports face, Eric Johnson. Jessica even features Maxwell in promos for Jessica Simpson Style.