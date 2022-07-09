Jessica Simpson highlights 100-pound weight loss in beachy Daisy Dukes

Jessica Simpson smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is stunning in shredded Daisy Dukes as she shares a massive Fourth of July weekend sum-up.

The fashion mogul and singer, 41, waited longer than most celebrities to share how she spend the holiday weekend earlier this month, choosing to post to her Instagram on Friday night and with leggy shots, plus a warm-hearted family vibe.

Jessica Simpson stuns in Fourth of July beach shots

The Jessica Simpson Style founder updated for her 6 million followers and opening with an airport snap.

Looking svelte in a black dress and khaki jacket worn off-the-shoulder, the blonde posed with a big lilac suitcase, also accompanied by eldest daughter Maxwell, who twinned with her mother in dark green.

Fans then saw Jessica on steps and by a wooden house as she flaunted the 100 pounds she’s lost in a red t-shirt and loud patchwork pants, plus black slides.

Also included were casual fun moments with kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae – husband Eric Johnson also featured, with latter photos showing a couples shot by Lake Austin. Here, Jessica stunned smiling in shades, also rocking a red-and-white hair tie matching her tee.

In the final slide, the Dukes of Hazzard star flaunted her super-shapely legs while leaning against a vehicle and overlooking the lake’s rocky beach. She opted for skimpy Daisy Dukes and a dark green tea while throwing out the peace sign.

Outlining the fun she’d had, Jessica wrote: “Our family had the best 4th of July week on Lake Austin. We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins. It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week. Settled into summer feeling good.”

The blonde continues to make headlines for maintaining the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, although the focus isn’t on weight anymore as Jessica admits she’s thrown out her scales.

In 2020, Jessica opened up to Hollywood Life, revealing that there’s one thing she does still track. “I like to like track my steps, keep myself accountable, and to just know my movement throughout the day. If I haven’t moved enough, I’ll make sure and get in extra steps the next day. For me, it’s moderation – I don’t put too much pressure on myself,” she said.

Jessica Simpson looking better than ever at 41

Noting her high weight as she expected 2019-born Birdie Mae, the actress added: “My weight was in the high two hundreds – that’s a lot of weight – and I was just uncomfortable, but I worked hard and I am a determined person, so if I set my mind to it, I do it.”