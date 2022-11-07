Jessica Simpson looks incredible at the Barnes and Noble event for Open Book. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Wire

Jessica Simpson stuns in a plunging top.

The singer showed off the top while singing a song to her fans and sharing a heartfelt message about her five years of sobriety.

She serenaded her fans with her single Party Of One, which she released in 2020.

For the song, she wore a sleeveless plunging white tank top.

The artist paired the top with small hoop earrings, several rings, and a dark mascara look.

From wearing skintight dresses to her bikini looks, Jessica has shown that she is definitely a fashionista.

Jessica Simpson’s daisy dukes

A few days ago, Jessica shared that she would go thrifting for her home and did so in style.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The singer revealed her amazing physique in denim daisy dukes and a light green camo top.

She complemented the outfit with black platform boots, large sunglasses, and a fedora.

She wore a large black crossbody bag and layers of bracelets on each arm.

Jessica Simpson’s clothing line

Aside from her successful singing career, Jessica is well known for her clothing company, The Jessica Simpson Collection. Since its debut in 2005, the company is still being sold and releasing new collections nearly 20 years later.

In recent years, after being co-owned with Sequential Brands Group Inc, Jessica is now the sole owner of the brand. Sequential has since filed for bankruptcy back in 2021.

She recently reached another accomplishment for the brand. The Jessica Simpson Collection is now being stocked at Nordstrom stores.

The singer shared a few photos from the partnership event, which she went to with her three children, and captioned it, “Thank you so very much for havin’ me this weekend @nordstrom! I mean I’m always there shoppin’ with the fam, but being in store this past weekend was an entirely wild next level experience. I appreciate the @jessicasimpsonstyle support and love from each and every person I was blessed to meet and chat with. It was magic for my kids to witness. They think I’m kinda awesome right now.”

Jessica wore a plunging black top with large gold patterned sleeves for the event.

She complimented the top with matching short shorts, showing off her toned legs underneath. She also wore tons of silver necklaces and fringe black boots from her collection.

The entire Jessica Simpson Collection is available on the company’s online store, with select products now available at stores like Nordstrom, Dillards, and Macy’s.