Jessica Simpson goes skintight in head-to-toe spandex

Jessica Simpson spends time with a girlfriend in brown spandex as she smiles wide. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Jessica Simpson showed off her slender figure dressed in head-to-toe spandex with a girlfriend.

She represented SKIMS, the shapewear line of Kim Kardashian. Kim’s daughter North West happens to be best friends with Jessica’s daughter Maxwell, so the bond between the two runs deep.

However, the night looked to be all about the moms, as Jessica reposted a snap from her friend’s Instagram Story.

Text over the photo appeared in white with a brown background.

The text said, “‘Skims’ing with my girl @jessicasimpson,” with a brown and black heart emoji and the two women dancing emoji.

Both ladies flashed peace signs and smiles for the nighttime photo.

Jessica Simpson shows slender figure with friend

Jessica smiled and revealed a plumped and glossy pout with a pink tint. Her signature blonde tresses featured beachy waves and a center part as her hair cascaded past her chest.

Jessica wore a brown spandex bodysuit, revealed to be SKIMS in text over the photo. She paired the scoop-neck garment with a statement necklace featuring vibrant turquoise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

She also wore a silver belt that appeared to be handmade, with circular and rectangular shapes wrapping around her hips.

The mother of three completed the look with knee-high black leather boots and rings on each finger.

The nighttime outing had chill vibes with gorgeous tapestries strewn across the green lawn. There were fluffy pillows on each of the carpets, which added a level of comfort to the ground-level seating. A band was also playing off in the distance, surrounded by bright lighting.

Jessica’s social media offered little in the way of clues as to what the event was, but it looked like a great time.

It didn’t appear that Maxwell was present at the event, as Jessica’s eldest daughter is mentioned in interviews from time to time. A recent interview revealed that Maxwell and North were best friends in a pop culture world colliding moment.

Jessica Simpson reveals North West is BFFs with Maxwell

Jessica revealed that her eldest daughter was besties with Kim K’s eldest daughter.

Jessica told Us Magazine, “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North.”

Jessica praised Ye and Kim’s daughter, revealing, “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Maxwell was one of a few lucky children who attended Camp North, the birthday celebration for the celebrity child in June.