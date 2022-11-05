Jessica Simpson looked stunning in leather and denim. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Wire

Jessica Simpson was spotted leaving her daughter’s basketball game in style with jeans and a snazzy leather jacket.

The 42-year-old singer wore a pair of denim blue jeans with a black pattern on them that resembled the face of a woman. She held her jeans in place with a gaudy belt made up of adjoined circles.

Simpson paired her jeans and belt with a cute leather jacket that she wore open over a white shirt. The jacket featured a large side pocket and zippers on its sleeves.

She topped off her look with a pair of bold high-heeled leather platform boots that she tucked her jeans into. To add more to the leather theme, she also wore a large leather purse slung over her shoulder.

Simpson seemed to have spotted the camera as she turned towards it with a smile. However, she kept her eyes concealed with a pair of large sunglasses.

For the occasion, she wore her long blond hair loose and cascading down her shoulders.

Jessica Simpson looked stylish while supporting her daughter

The photo of Simpson in her stylish jeans and jacket was snapped in Thousand Oaks, California. It saw her leaving her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game at the Sports Academy.

Jessica Simpson proved she’s a supportive and stylish mom as she was spotted in jeans and a leather jacket at her daughter’s basketball game. Pic credit: LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Her appearance at Maxwell’s game wasn’t surprising as she has proven many times before that she’s a supportive and involved mother. Simpson is married to former NFL football player, Eric Johnson, and they share three children – Birdie, Maxwell, and Ace.

She frequently posts updates on social media to document her and her kid’s adventures. Recently, she posted an adorable shot of Birdie wearing a Halloween-themed outfit that partially came from Simpson’s clothing line.

Back in July, she took off work for a 4th of July family vacation to Lake Austin. She shared a slew of photos documenting their “lake life” during the trip.

The photo she posted showed the family having a spectacular time out on the water as they went tubing.

Whether it is styling her kids’ clothes, going on vacations with them, or attending their sports games, Simpson always seems to have time for her kids.

Simpson created a successful clothing line

While Simpson is most well-known for being a singer, actress, and author, she also has a knack for business. She has proven this since launching her clothing line, The Jessica Simpson Collection, in 2005.

While many celebrities have debuted product lines, Simpson boasts one of the most successful celebrity product lines. By 2015, it was generating $1 billion in annual sales.

The collection is available at most large clothing retailers, having appeared at Macy, Walmart, Dillard’s, and Lord & Taylor. The line offers women’s and junior’s clothing and encompasses everything from clothing to accessories to shoes to luggage.

Simpson frequently promotes her business through social media and by modeling her clothes or having her kids model the outfits. The continued success of the line is impressive, especially after she nearly lost the brand entirely.

In 2015, a company named Sequential Brands acquired a majority stake in the brand. When the company filed for bankruptcy, Simpson made a last-ditch effort to regain ownership of her brand.

She ended up bidding $65 million for the brand and got it back. Even though it drained her resources, it seemed to have been the right move as it continues to see success.