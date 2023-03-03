Jessica Simpson is all about inspiration these days.

The mom of three has been sharing more of the tender moments in life, along with some wisdom.

From an adorable snap of herself alongside her baby girl, Birdie Mae, to the recent black-and-white filtered photo, Jessica has picked up her social media presence a bit more.

Jessica has some big things in the works, including working on a project that is based on her memoir. She has been open about her life in the spotlight, and some of the things she endured as a young star.

With some years under her belt and a relationship with Eric Johnson that is flourishing, Jessica appears to be in a good spot.

Although she insists she is okay, there has been some concern about her appearance.

Jessica Simpson looks glamorous in black and white

Jessica Simpson has been on the receiving end of worried followers since she lost a significant amount of weight.

She seemingly addressed the comments in her latest Instagram share, which featured her looking stunning in a black and white photo.

The beautiful blonde captioned her share, in part, “The mind believes in what you tell it. Be gentle. Be brave. Be ready. Be resilient.”

Jessica finished it off by saying, “Mindset is a choice that we make everyday to revolutionize our character in its purest form. 🤍”

Jessica Simpson lost 100 pounds three different times

Jessica Simpson has gained and lost 100 pounds three times.

The most recent loss came following the birth of her daughter, Birdie Mae.

She trained hard with celebrity trainer, Harley Pasternak, and really honed in on a protein-packed diet.

Jessica has been open about her struggles with weight gain and the work to take it off. However, Harley was the one who shared more details about what the pop star did to take off the weight and keep it off.

Talking to E! News, Harley revealed it was more about a sustainable lifestyle change rather than a crash diet that would take off the weight.

He said, “It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That’s why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise.”

The beautiful blonde started off at 6,000 steps but worked her way up to 14,000 throughout the process. Everything was a slow build, but it seems to have worked well as Jessica has maintained her loss and has shown off her toned physique in bikinis and Daisy Dukes.