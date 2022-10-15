Jessica Simpson dons a pair of tight ripped jeans while attending her kid’s basketball game. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Simpson is definitely a supportive parent. She and her husband of 8 years, Eric Johnson, were seen leaving their son’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, California.

The mom of three was at the game to support her son, Ace.

Jessica looked amazing in a Pink Floyd concert tee, covered by a short red leather jacket, giving off a total 80s vibe. The sleeves were pulled up to reveal her arms lined with bracelets and several rings on her fingers.

Jessica was carrying a large colorful Chanel bag. She was fresh-faced and donned a pair of black shades. Her blonde hair was loose with a center part.

She wore skin-tight light-colored jeans that were ripped on one knee. On her feet were leopard-print platform-heeled boots.

Her hubby was wearing a Led Zepplin concert tee, with blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Jessica and her hubby, Eric Johnson, leave their kid’s basketball game. Pic credit BACKGRID

Jessica Simpson tries out a non-surgical facelift

On her Instagram, Jessica posted a video of her trying out a new non-invasive facelift. The 42-year-old singer said in the video that the procedure gave her chill bumps.

The procedure, called Emface, is a needle-free procedure that treats sagging muscles and skin on your face for 20 minutes. It promises fewer wrinkles and skin lifting and tightening.

The star lost 100 pounds after gaining weight with her youngest daughter, Birdie, back in 2019. She said in an Extra interview that she hired a nutritionist to drop the weight.

When asked if she felt healthier after her weight-loss journey, Jessica said, “I absolutely feel healthy. I don’t know. I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually. I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!’

Jessica Simpson’s Open Book is now a TV pilot

Jessica’s 2020 memoir Open Book will now be on our television screens. Amazon’s Freevee has ordered a half-hour scripted pilot that stars John Stamos from Full House and Katelyn Tarver from Ballers.

The show follows young singer Sadie Sparrow, a character based off of Jessica, and her relationship with Butch, an older musician who helps Sadie write her songs.

Jessica will serve as one of the show’s Executive Producers.