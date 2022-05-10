Jessica Simpson gets it from her mama in short shorts

Jessica Simpson poses smiling Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is proving that good looks run in the family, this as her Jessica Simpson Style brand marks Mother’s Day. The fashion mogul, 41, is known for both a close personal and business bond with mom Tina Ann Drew and sister Ashlee Simpson.

Jessica opted out of marking the annual calendar date on her own Instagram – all fans had to do was hop over to JSS, though.

Jessica Simpson stuns with mom and sister for Mother’s Day

Sharing a recent photo, the Dukes of Hazzard star brought in the love as she showed a shot of Tina sandwiching her two daughters.

Over on the left, Jessica was stunning in a romper-style and patterned look with a short shorts finish. Showing off the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, the actress’ weight loss was likely post-2019 and came after the arrival of third baby Birdie Mae.

Tina was seen in ripped jeans and a red plaid shirt as she smiled, with singer Ashlee wearing a chunky and knitted multicolor sweater as she sent the camera a fierce gaze while in gold hoop earrings.

The caption honored Tina, who runs JSS jointly with mom of three Jessica.

“Our queen, @tinasimpsonofficial ❤️ Proud to be a part of a team that supports strong female bonds and moms that do it all! 📸 @ashleesimpsonrossa,” it read.

The vibes extend beyond just Jessica and her mother. Taking to her Instagram to mark Mother’s Day this year, Tina updated to shout out her own mom, now aged 90. Sharing a heart-warming snap, 62-year-old Tina wrote: “This sweet beautiful lady turned 90 today May 2, 2022. Happy Birthday to my inspirational Mama! So blessed to be able to share all the love you have shown me throughout my life. I love you.”

Jessica Simpson’s mom spotted the talent young

Tina has spoken out on her daughters’ talents, ones that were visible from a young age. “For Jessica, like, it was very young because she was, like, 3 years old, and she’d be singing in the back of the car,” she told Today, per E! News. “It’s like when she’d put a mic in her hand, like, she came alive and it was just her passion. I could just see it in her,” she recalled.

“And it was the same with Ashlee. That kid came out of my womb dancing.”

Jessica is a mother to kids Ace, Maxwell, and Birdie Mae, all shared with former NFL player Eric Johnson.