Jessica Simpson flaunts stunning body in plunging denim

Jessica Simpson poses smiling Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is stunning as she flaunts her fabulous figure in a new photo promoting her best-selling clothing brand.

The 42-year-old actress and singer continues to run her Jessica Simpson Style brand like a boss after the label that turned $1 billion in 2015 suffered recently as its parent company got into financial trouble, but Jessica bought back her brand from bankruptcy with $65 million of her own money.

On Wednesday, JSS updated its Instagram to celebrate all things denim, sharing a photo of Jessica in a plunging jumpsuit.

Flaunting the 100 pounds she dropped in 2019, Jessica sizzled as she posed on stone steps and gazed upwards.

Highlighting her cleavage and her shapely legs in the one-piece, the mom of three paired her jumpsuit with platform cork sandals with a heel, adding in gold bangles as she drew attention to her toned arms and golden tan. A little body makeup may have enhanced the star’s glow, here.

Jessica opted for crimped hair as she showcased her blonde locks, with a caption calling it a “Denim Daydream,” adding that “Jessica’s favorite summer denim is on the site now!”

Jessica Simpson says she’s ‘shocked’ people like her brand

Jessica Simpson Style is now an empire; it retails everything from sundresses and shorts to jeans, footwear, swimwear, and gym apparel. This, minus its homeware range and cosmetics.

“People are shocked that they like my brand. Maybe ’cause it’s not that expensive? Or maybe because I was a cheesy pop star back in the day? I have no idea. But you’re gonna like my shoes, damn it!” Jessica told CBS in 2017. Confirming this isn’t just putting her name to something, Simpson added: “My name’s on it; I would never let my name be on anything that I wouldn’t approve of somebody wearing.”

Jessica Simpson stuns after losing 100 pounds

Jessica continues to make headlines for maintaining the 100-pound weight loss she made headlines for in 2019. The star lost the weight in just six months as she walked up to 10,000 steps per day and followed a calorie-controlled diet – she decided to drop the pounds after nearing 300 pounds following her third pregnancy. Jessica has since admitted that she doesn’t know what she weighs – she’s thrown out her scale.

2022 has brought sizzling bikini shots as Jessica celebrates life and her body.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love,” she wrote earlier this year.