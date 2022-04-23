Jessica Simpson flaunts killer figure in ribbed two-piece

Jessica Simpson poses smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jessica Simpson is showing off her stunning figure in an eye-catching and ribbed two-piece. The 41-year-old fashion mogul this weekend took a brief break from promoting her Jessica Simpson Style line, instead shouting out other brands and wowing her 5.9 million Instagram followers.

Jessica opted for a bright green look, also flaunting the 100 pounds she dropped back in 2019.

Jessica Simpson stuns in weekend look

Stunning the camera, Simpson posed from a stoned-floor room and on what looked like a leafy terrace area. The Dukes of Hazzard star looked flawless as she wore a long-sleeved, buttoned cardigan in bright green, matching her look with tapered pants and going super-long – fans couldn’t even see her shoes.

The singer and actress highlighted her tiny waist and trim torso via button detailing on her matching set, with flared sleeves adding flourishes. She posed sending the camera a direct gaze, also flaunting perfect waved blonde hair and a plump pout.

The mom of three tagged RVN for the matching set, plus her glam team as she wrote: “All green everything.”

Jessica gained over 57,000 likes in just eight hours.

Jessica continues to make headlines for the weight she dropped three years ago, this after she welcomed third baby Birdie Mae. The star lost the weight in just six months, also walking up to 10,000 steps a day as she followed a careful diet. In 2020, she opened up to Hollywood Life on maintaining the loss, revealing:

“I like to like track my steps, keep myself accountable, and to just know my movement throughout the day. If I haven’t moved enough, I’ll make sure and get in extra steps the next day. For me, it’s moderation – I don’t put too much pressure on myself.” Here, Simpson also revealed that at her highest, she’d tipped the scales at over 200 pounds.

Jessica Simpson reveals her highest weight

“My weight was in the high two hundreds – that’s a lot of weight – and I was just uncomfortable, but I worked hard and I am a determined person, so if I set my mind to it, I do it. I couldn’t handle being so big and my ankles were swollen. So I’m just happy to feel comfortable again. I was literally uncomfortable for so long that now it’s just nice to relax,” she added.

Jessica recently revisited the weight loss by stunning fans in bikini selfies on Instagram.